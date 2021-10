A sublineage of the delta variant that has gained some traction in the U.K. has been detected in the U.S., the CDC said Oct. 21. AY.4.2, a descendant of the highly transmissible delta variant, is on an "increasing trajectory" in the U.K., according to a recent update from the U.K. Health Security Agency. It accounted for 6 percent of all samples sequenced in the country for the week beginning Sept. 27, the most recent week with complete sequencing data.

