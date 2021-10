LANCASTER – Authorities say an armed bystander intervened after gunfire broke out inside Lancaster’s Park City Center on Sunday afternoon. Lancaster Police said there was a physical altercation between two males shortly before 2:30 p.m. At least one, a 16-year-old Lancaster resident, was carrying a concealed weapon, and during a struggle for the gun, shots were fired. Police said a bystander with a legally possessed firearm intervened and shot one of the suspects. The struggle ended and the bystander waited at the scene until Lancaster Police and Park City Security arrived and took control. The bystander was interviewed and released. Four people total were shot and two others sustained minor injuries while fleeing the scene. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening. The teen is hospitalized and faces charges.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO