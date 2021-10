A new smartphone app called DRIV3N Builds allows users to display and share their real-world car with a community of like-minded enthusiasts. DRIV3N Builds is a free-to-download app for available for iPhone iOS and Android that operates similar to a traditional social media platform like Facebook or Twitter – except it places an emphasis on cars rather than people. The main dashboard on the app allows the user to provide a complete overview of their real-world ride and list the upgrades they’ve already applied to it. Users can also plan future upgrades for their build, helping them to keep track of the parts and components they’d like to install in the future. The app makes this easy by providing a long list of available aftermarket parts, giving users detailed manufacturer information including photos, descriptions, fitment, part numbers, MSRP, Reviews and more.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO