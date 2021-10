What if we held an election and 85 percent of the voters didn’t show up? If that seems far-fetched, it isn’t. In years where city mayors are on the ballot, only about 25-40 percent of people vote. What’s even more alarming is that when only city council and school board members are on the ballot, the numbers are even more abysmal; with only about 15-18 percent of registered voters actually voting.

