More rain will move back into the picture starting tonight and staying into Friday. Past that, the weekend is looking quite alright, especially for Halloween!. After midnight is when we'll start to look out for rain moving in. Showers will fill in from the south, all on the northern edge of a swath of rain from a low pressure system. The low itself will not track through Michigan, rather, the Ohio River Valley. By sunrise Friday there will be occasional showers in the region, especially in the southern half of the viewing area.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO