CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Aspen’s consumption report suggests hot sales action in August

By Aspen Daily News Staff Report
Aspen Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Aspen’s latest monthly consumption report, based on local sales through August, suggests that local retailers continued to enjoy solid numbers in late summer to augment the busyness that was the norm from March through July. The report from Pete Strecker, the city’s finance director, shows August’s...

www.aspendailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aspen Daily News

ACRA is ‘cautiously optimistic’ for upcoming winter tourism season

Expectations for the upcoming winter season were highlighted during the Aspen Chamber Resort Association’s 2021 Tourism Outlook Forum on Tuesday. Eliza Voss, vice president of destination marketing, said advanced lodging bookings for November through March are pacing 85% higher over last winter’s pandemic-affected five-month period and 2.8% over the same months in 2019-20. That’s based on data supplied monthly by resort-tracking firm DestiMetrics.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen real estate snapshot, Oct. 24

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This four-bedroom home offers over 5,000 square feet of living space in a private luxury serviced community. $31,500,000. Low. Aspen. This Galena Lofts condo offers one...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen and Snowmass break records with September occupancy

Aspen-Snowmass’ record-breaking summer tourism season continued in September, with combined lodging occupancy of 64% — a 20% increase over the September occupancy rate in the pre-pandemic year of 2019. According to a local summary of resort-tracking firm DestiMetrics’ latest data, Aspen had occupancy of 69.3% last month, besting the former...
ASPEN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aspen, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Business
City
Aspen, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Aspen, CO
Business
fortworthbusiness.com

Sales tax collections jump 18% in August

Fort Worth’s net sales tax collections in August totaled $15,521,987, up from August 2020 by 18.4%. August’s collections continue to demonstrate a trend of strong performance after several months of stagnation following the initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Although the revenue trend is positive, staff continues to note the potential volatility in future receipts if the pandemic intensifies or new restrictions are implemented.
FORT WORTH, TX
steamboatsprings.net

August Final Sales Tax Report

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, COLORADO-October 15, 2021-The city has published the final August 2021 sales, use, and accommodation tax report. The August 2021 sales taxes for the City of Steamboat Springs are 17.50% higher compared to the August 2020 collections or an increase of $403,067. For the past 5 years, August collections...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
FXStreet.com

Canada: Manufacturing Sales rise by 0.5% in August as expected

Manufacturing Sales in Canada rose modestly in August. USD/CAD trades in the negative territory below 1.2400. Manufacturing Sales in Canada increased by 0.5% on a monthly basis in August to C$60.3 billion, the data published by Statistics Canada revealed on Thursday. This reading followed July's decrease of 1.2% and came in line with the market expectation.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants
Aspen Daily News

City asked to speed up decisions on use of armory space

Aspen resident and nonprofit leader Jackie Long spoke up at the Aspen City Council’s Tuesday meeting to ask for help in finding a location, funding and other resources for her new program, Secrets, which supports at-risk youths. The program functions under Long’s nonprofit, Callie’s Backyard Foundation, which is dedicated to...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Majority of Pitkin County commissioners indicate support for Pandora’s expansion

A majority of Pitkin County commissioners indicated Wednesday that they would vote in favor of Aspen Skiing Co.’s Pandora’s expansion proposal. Commissioners Steve Child, Francie Jacober and Greg Poschman expressed their support for Pandora’s expansion whereas Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury did not. Commissioner Patti Clapper has recused herself from the conversation due to her son-in-law’s employment with SkiCo on Aspen Mountain.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
AFP

Starbucks profits up despite China hit due to Covid-19

Starbucks reported a jump in quarterly earnings Thursday following higher sales in the United States and some overseas markets, but China sales were hit by the latest Covid-19 wave. But the company's operations in China took a hit during the quarter ending October 3 as Starbucks there faced local restrictions on movement and required health protocols due to Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
erienewsnow.com

Rising Gas Prices Attract Lawmaker Attention

If you’ve had to stop to get gas recently, you may have noticed prices have gone up. Right now, the national average is about $3.40. The national average for a gallon of gas went up six cents over the past week, according to AAA. In the last month, the pump price has gone up every day, adding about 20 cents to the cost of a gallon of gas.
GAS PRICE
lincolntimesnews.com

Local manufacturing to expand further in Lincoln County

A family-owned company that’s been in business for almost 200 years, HUBER Technology began their work manufacturing containers and equipment for breweries and food suppliers. They’re now in the wastewater treatment business with a brand-new facility in Airlie Parkway in Denver. “It’s not glamourous work, but it’s very necessary,” Crista...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
milestomemories.com

Lawsuit Claims Spirit Knowingly Sold Tickets for Flights It Couldn’t Fly

Lawsuit Claims Spirit Knowingly Sold Tickets for Flights It Couldn’t Fly. Over the summer, Spirit Airlines stranded thousands of passengers at airports around the country when it canceled almost 3,000 flights. But a new lawsuit claims that the airline “fraudulently and deceptively” induced customers to purchase tickets for flights it knew would not fly.
LIFESTYLE
MarketWatch

Arhaus sets IPO terms as profitable home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.4 billion

Arhaus Inc. has set the terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.38 billion. The company could raise up to $219.4 million, as it is offering 12.9 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $14 and $17 a share. Selling shareholders are offering 10.0 million shares in the IPO, as they look to raise up to $170.0 million. The company expects to have a total of 140.06 million shares outstanding after the IPO, including 57.34 million Class A shares and 82.72 million Class B shares. The Class A shares are expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ARHS." BofA Securities and Jefferies are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $16.2 million on revenue of $355.4 million during the six months ended June 30, after income of $10.7 million on revenue of $224.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.7% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.0%.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy