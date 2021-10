Adding URLs to an allow category caused some connections to be blocked. We added additional URLs to an existing custom url category and on our URL filtering profile, it is set to alert. These additional URLs are completely unrelated to the connection that started to fail. And as soon as we reverted those changes things began working just as they had before. We checked the URL filtering logs and nothing was being blocked on this connection. It wouldn't drop every connection either, so for example we have a client that was reaching out to a certain IP on the internet on 443. Some were blocked by the default block rule with an application on SSL and others were allowed with an application of incomplete on the rule the traffic should be hitting (they both had the destination of the same IP). But again once we removed those seeming unrelated URLs from the category everything was again allowed and registered as SSL.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO