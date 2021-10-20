CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sterling stuck below 1-month high after inflation reading

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Sterling laboured below a one-month high on Wednesday as traders said a dip in September inflation was unlikely to stop the Bank of England from raising interest rates soon.

Consumer prices rose 3.1% in annual terms in September, easing back from 3.2% in August, the Office for National Statistics said. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to inflation of 3.2% in September, although 11 of the 34 analysts polled predicted a slowdown.

But with the Bank of England expecting inflation to surpass 4% by year-end and many economists forecasting even higher rates in 2022 after a surge in energy prices and rising pressures in the food sector, investors still see policymakers hiking soon, possibly as early as next month.

The pound was down marginally at $1.3784 by 0830 GMT, below a one-month high of $1.3834 reached on Tuesday.

Against the euro, the pound was unchanged at 84.34 pence .

Some analysts believe money market traders have gotten ahead of themselves in pricing BoE rate tightening -- markets expect a cumulative 90 basis points of hikes by September 2022 -- leaving the pound vulnerable to a batch of weak data.

“Even before this inflation release this morning we were arguing that the forward OIS (overnight index swaps) market was indicating an excessive degree of monetary tightening priced into the markets,” said MUFG analyst Derek Halpenny.

“This leaves us of the view that the pound is vulnerable to some degree of correction to the downside, although perhaps not just yet.”

Although sterling has rallied in recent weeks, it has not moved as fast as might have been expected given the change in BoE rate expectations.

That is because of concern the UK economy is vulnerable to tighter policy as it emerges from the pandemic, and as Brexit-related supply chain shortages and relatively high rates of COVID-19 cases keep traders cautious about the outlook. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Energy costs push Spain's inflation to 29-year-high

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s inflation surged to a 29-year-high in October as national consumer prices rose 5.5% year-on-year, flash data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Thursday. Inflation sped up from 4.0% in September and is running at its fastest pace since September 1992, when the rate...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

ECB leaves monetary policy measures unchanged

The European Central Bank, as expected, left its monetary policy measures unchanged Thursday, saying it would continue to purchase assets via its pandemic emergency purchase program at a slower pace than seen in the second and third quarters. The ECB left interest rates unchanged and said it would continue PEPP purchases through at least the end of March. Purchases under the separate Asset Purchase Program will continue at a pace of 20 billion euros ($23.2 billion) a month. ECB President Christine Lagarde will hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, in which economists expect her to push back against market pricing of rate increases in 2022 and 2023.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#The Bank Of England#Gmt#Ois#Mufg
Reuters

Asian shares, U.S. futures slip after earnings disappointment

HONG KONG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Asian shares and U.S. stock futures slipped on Friday, as Amazon and Apple quarterly earnings bucked a recent strong trend and growth and inflation fears continued to weigh. Investors, particularly in bond and currency markets, are also worried about varied responses by central banks...
STOCKS
Reuters

Australia dlr hits 4-mth peak as markets howl for rate hikes

SYDNEY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar was testing four-month highs on Friday as investors piled into bets that interest rates could rise as soon as April, hammering bonds and sending yields soaring to peaks not seen since 2019. The Aussie stood at $0.7546, having breached resistance at $0.7546...
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korea stocks set for second weekly decline on supply chain woes

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won steady against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Friday and were set for their second straight weekly decline, as earnings and factory output data underlined the impact from supply chain disruptions that could weigh further on the economy. The won held steady, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 19.32 points, or 0.64%, to 2,990.23 by 0209 GMT, extending its decline to a third session. For the week, it was down about 0.5%. ** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.57% and 1.88%, respectively. Platform company Naver and Hyundai Motor slid 0.85% and 0.48%, respectively. ** The country's factory output snapped 10 straight months of year-on-year growth in September, dashing expectations for continued expansion, as global chip shortages hit production. ** The issue was highlighted in major corporate earnings at home, with Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor expressing concerns that the impact will affect manufacturers for the time being. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 374.4 billion won ($319.98 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,170.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.05% lower than its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,170.2 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,170.7. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.12 point to 107.99. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 6.7 basis points to 2.080%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 10.1 basis points to 2.492%. ($1 = 1,170.0600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh)
MARKETS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold poised for weekly gain as U.S. bond yields, dollar slip

(Recasts, adds comment and updates prices) * Analysts lower gold price forecasts for 2021, 2022 - poll. * U.S. Q3 GDP grows at slowest pace in more than a year. Oct 29 (Reuters) - Gold was set for a third straight weekly gain on Friday as weaker U.S. bond yields and dollar bolstered its appeal, with investors focussing on how the Federal Reserve responds to higher inflation and concerns over tepid economic growth.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
Reuters

Japanese shares dip ahead of election outcome; slow recovery weighs

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Japanese shares dipped on Friday as investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of an outcome of the country’s general election, while concerns over a slow economic recovery also weighed on risk appetite. The Nikkei share average was flat at 28,786,19, as of 0125 GMT,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia's central bank loses yield control as bonds melt down

SYDNEY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank on Friday lost all control of the yield target key to its stimulus policy as bonds suffered their biggest shellacking in decades and markets howled for rate hikes as soon as April. An already torrid week for debt got even worse when...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's yuan ticks up, set for biggest monthly rise since May

SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China's yuan edged higher against the dollar on Friday and looked set for the biggest monthly rise since May, but some investors were wary about any further upside in the local currency due to buying from state-owned banks. Currency traders said the slight gains in the yuan in morning trade were largely a reflection of broad pressure on the dollar from rising expectations for earlier European interest rate hikes. The euro was propelled on Thursday after comments by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde were interpreted in some quarters as not going far enough in affirming the central bank's dovish stance. Markets also remain focused on policy meetings of the Federal Reserve and Bank of England next week for clues on the timing of rate tightening at major economies. The Fed is widely expected to begin tapering its stimulus from next month, with interest rate lift-off following next year. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3907 per dollar, 50 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.3957. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3918 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3910 at midday, 8 pips firmer than the previous late session close. If the onshore yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, that would mark a 0.9% rise against the dollar for the month - the biggest uptick since May. The yuan's value against its major trading partners has also risen 0.6% to 100.23 on Friday, from 99.64 at end-September, according to Reuters calculation based on official data. Heavy corporate dollar selling has underpinned the yuan, traders said, but sources told Reuters on Thursday that some state banks were spotted buying dollars in the spot market. The sources were not certain if the dollar buying by state banks was on behalf of their corporate clients amid increased greenback demand from oil firms. A trader at a foreign bank said the market was wary of state bank actions, although he is still not ruling out the yuan testing 6.35 in the near term, its loftiest level this year. "As Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons are approaching in the fourth quarter, China's export orders will remain strong, but they will also be subject to the fragile global supply chain," China Construction Bank said in a note, and noted that heavy foreign inflows were among factors supporting the yuan. Chinese government bonds are set to be included in the FTSE Russell flagship World Government Bond Index (WGBI) from Friday, a move that is expected to attract more foreign capital inflows and support the Chinese currency over the long run. By midday, the broad dollar index stood at 93.393, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3875 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3907 6.3957 0.08% Spot yuan 6.391 6.3918 0.01% Divergence from 0.00% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.15% Spot change since 2005 29.50% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 100.21 100.29 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 93.393 93.362 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3875 0.05% * Offshore 6.5698 -2.73% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Ringgit at over 1-month high ahead of 2022 budget, Manila shares fall

* Malaysia fiscal 2022 budget due at 0800 GMT * Asia stocks down as U.S. tech giants flag supply chain issues * China real estate sector remains in focus By Anushka Trivedi Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Malaysian ringgit firmed to its highest in over a month on expectations the government will release an expansionary fiscal 2022 budget later on Friday, while Asian stocks were mostly weak, with Philippine shares down 1%. The Thai baht advanced 0.3% to lead gains, while the Singapore dollar, the Philippine peso and the Indonesian rupiah traded flat to marginally higher against a wavering greenback. The ringgit gained 0.2% as investors awaited the 2022 budget. The finance ministry said in August it expects its fiscal deficit to widen this year due to continued spending required to support the gradual reopening of the economy. "Malaysia's revenue base will get a boost from the recent boom in commodity, in particular crude oil and palm oil prices. ..it will create much needed fiscal space to allow for additional expenditures in handling the pandemic," Mizuho analysts said in a note. Even if there is knee-jerk depreciation in the ringgit following the budget, we do not expect that it will be sustained as the broader pro-growth fiscal stance is supportive, they added. Malaysia's economy suffered from harsh COVID-19 lockdowns earlier this year, but buoyant exports and a rising vaccination rate have more recently buoyed the recovery. The country has the second-highest vaccination rate in Southeast Asia after Singapore. Kuala Lumpur stocks, however, fell slightly on fears of softer third-quarter corporate earnings, with Sime Darby Plantation leading losses. Asian shares declined, tracking U.S. stock futures, which fell 0.4% as earnings at tech majors Apple and Amazon missed forecasts on supply chain woes. Philippine stocks shed 1.5%, on track for their worst day in a month, and led losses in the region. Stock markets in South Korea and Taiwan fell. Troubles in China's property sector also overshadowed the stock market. Sustained worries over a planned pilot real-estate tax scheme have hurt risk appetite, already hit by debt troubles in China Evergrande Group. Shanghai stocks and the yuan traded mostly flat. HIGHLIGHTS ** Malaysia's 3-year benchmark yield is up about 2.2 basis points at 2.66% ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 2.9 basis points at 4.612% ** In the Philippines, top index losers are International Container Terminal Services Inc down 4.8% and JG Summit Holdings Inc down 3.4% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0500 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.04 -9.13 0.05 5.07 China +0.01 +2.15 0.16 1.46 India +0.17 -2.31 -0.08 27.62 Indonesia +0.04 -0.88 0.78 9.96 Malaysia +0.12 -2.97 -0.26 -3.96 Philippines +0.08 -4.80 -1.41 -1.17 S.Korea -0.05 -7.19 -0.86 3.83 Singapore +0.00 -1.76 0.66 13.41 Taiwan +0.03 +2.36 -0.28 15.35 Thailand +0.21 -9.73 -0.19 11.86 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
MARKETS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-French Q3 preliminary GDP rises 3%, beating forecasts

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - France’s preliminary third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) rose 3% to beat market forecasts, the national statistics office said, as a pick-up in consumer spending and exports boosted the euro zone’s second-biggest economy. Third-quarter growth of 3% was above a forecast of 2.1% in a...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Pubs up but markets stutter as investors worry over inflation

Traders in London preferred to focus their interest in Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Budget on talk of higher inflation, potential interest rates rises and a tightening of Government debt.The cautiousness, along with a retreat from gains earlier in the week, left the FTSE 100 down for the day by 24.35 points, or 0.33%, at 7253.27.Shares in some of the pubs and hospitality sector enjoyed a boost from the Chancellor’s announcements, particularly around alcohol duty changes, but with the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) warning of inflation being at 4% for the next year, there was caution.Joshua Mahony, senior markets analyst at...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures finish higher, but stay below the key $1,800 mark

Gold futures climbed on Wednesday, but finished below the key $1,800 mark for a second straight session. "Gold should stabilize here and might not do much of anything" until after both the monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank on Thursday and the U.S. Federal Reserve on Nov. 3, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. December gold climbed by $5.40, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,798.80 an ounce following a loss of 0.7% on Tuesday.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

210K+
Followers
230K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy