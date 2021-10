The front doors at the St. Johnsbury School are getting old and worn down. But it looks like the cost to replace them will be a lot higher than expected. School Facilities Coordinator Patrick Campbell told the district’s building committee on Wednesday that he expected the cost to purchase and install new doors would be in the $10-12 thousand dollar range. But the first quote he received from a glass company was much higher.

SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT ・ 14 DAYS AGO