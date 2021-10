Life, at its best, is full of challenges as we move through the 21st Century as a nation, divided by race. These challenges are especially perilous for persons of color. My journey in life might have totally been different, but for a timely migration from the South, the Jim Crow South in the late '50s. The life and future of persons of color, born into a system of legally sanctioned segregation was bleak. The South with its glaring divides, its un-spoken subtitles, its published sensibilities, was a violent place. People of color had no other choice but to quickly provide the “yes Sir” and the “no Ma’am” responses to whites of all ages.

