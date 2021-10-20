CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FINIS Set of the Week: Fin Kick

By SwimSwam Partner Content
swimswam.com
 8 days ago

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner. This week’s set of the week comes from Kyle Coan, FINIS Team Sales Representative and former swimmer for the Cal Golden Bears. Kicking with fins to get...

swimswam.com

chatsports.com

Memphis-SMU Game Set for 11 AM Kick on ESPNU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis football game against No. 19/16 SMU on Saturday, Nov. 2 is scheduled for an 11:00 a.m. CT kickoff at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. The game will be televised nationally on ESPNU. Tickets for Memphis Football are on sale and can...
MEMPHIS, TN
stevivor.com

Riders Republic free trial week kicks off ahead of proper launch

Riders Republic will offer a free week-long trial that kicks off ahead of the game’s launch. All up, players will have four hours of free play over 21-27 October. Any progress made will carry over into the main game (should the player purchase it) when it launches officially on 28 October.
VIDEO GAMES
swimswam.com

#11 Zhier Fan, Last Top-20 Holdout in Class of 2022, Verbals to Stanford

National Junior Team member Zhier Fan from Metroplex Aquatics has verbally committed to Stanford for the 2022-23 school year. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

USA Diving Names Team For 2021 Junior World Championships & Junior Pan Am Games

USA Diving announced the 19 Junior Athletes that will represent Team USA at the upcoming 2021 Junior Pan American Championships and 2021 FINA Junior World Championships. Eight athletes will travel to Cali, Colombia for the 2021 Junior Pan American Games. Of the eight athletes competing, Carson Tyler (Moss Farms Diving/Indiana University), Josh Hedberg (Indiana International School of Diving), Joslyn Oakley (Carolina Diving Academy), Kaylee Bishop (Coral Springs Diving) and Daryn Wright (Indiana International School of Diving) all competed and earned medals at the 2021 UANA Pan American Diving Championships which was held October 5-10, 2021 in Tucson, Ariz. The multisport junior competition will feature over 25 different sports with junior athletes from across the Americas traveling to compete. The competition begins November 25 and ends December 5, 2021.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

High-Level International Meets For November 2021

Dutchman Arno Kamminga will be in all kinds of action in the month of November between the European Short Course Championships and the ISL Playoffs. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. We are entering November, which means we have just two more months of swimming action before we close...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Is Fear Holding You Back?

2021 Masters National champion Brian Bergford tells Champion's Mojo how he overcame the fear of submerging his face in the water to take up swimming at 30. Archive photo via Peter H. Bick. Swimming podcast feature is courtesy of Champion’s Mojo, a SwimSwam partner. It’s almost Halloween when we sometimes...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

SwimSwam’s Official Ballot for the 2021 Golden Goggles Awards

With 5 Olympic gold medals won in Tokyo, Caeleb Dressel is a slam-dunk for the Male Athlete of the Year Golden Goggles Award. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The official nominations and details for the 2021 USA Swimming Golden Goggles Awards gala have been announced, and so it’s time...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Olympic Gold Medalist Ahmed Hafnaoui To Race At 2021 Short Course Worlds

The last time Hafnaoui raced at Short Course Worlds, he placed 19th overall in the men's 400 freestyle and 17th in the 1500. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. As countries continue to reveal their respective rosters for the upcoming 2021 Short Course World Swimming Championships, another big name has been added to the field in the form of Olympic gold medalist Ahmed Hafnaoui. Arab News reported recently that Hafnaoui will race at the meet, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates from December 16 – 21.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

#3 Nate Germonprez Hands Texas Men 1st Verbal Commitment for 2023-24

INspire Swim Team's Nate Germonprez, our #3 recruit in the class of 2023, is the first public commitment to the Texas Longhorns' class of 2027. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
TEXAS STATE
swimswam.com

Oakland’s Khotynetski, LaGrand Named Horizon League Swimmers of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS – Oakland’s Marko Khotynetski and Susan LaGrand earned Nike® #HLSD Swimmer of the Week. Khotynetski led the Golden Grizzles with four first place finishes, with two being individual victories. He set the league’s top time in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 49.28. Susan LaGrand had a fantastic week finishing with six total first place finishes, and added a runner-up finish to her week. Green Bay’s Miles Rohrbaugh and IUPUI’s Sadie Smith earned Nike® #HLSD Diver of the Week. Rohrbaugh posted NCAA zone qualifying scores in the one-meter and three-meter dives, finishing with scores of 305.93 and 321.15 respectively. IUPUI’s Sadie Smith won both the one-meter and three-meter diving events, with scores of 280.13 in the one-meter and 295.20 in the three-meter dives.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Tom Shields

Shields has been a force during the 2021 FINA World Cup, including setting a new American Record in the men's 0 butterfly. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based swimmer who has proven themselves over the past month. As with any item of recognition, Swimmer of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one athlete whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a swimmer who was visibly outperforming other swimmers over the month, or one whose accomplishments slipped through the cracks among other high-profile swims. If your favorite athlete wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Uvalde Leader-News

Lobos volleyball set this week

The Uvalde Lobos have two volleyball matches left on their 2021 regular-season schedule. Tuesday night, the Lobos will travel to Pearsall for a District 30-4A rematch against the Pearsall Lady Mavericks. Varsity action is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be preceded by a 4:30 p.m. freshman match and a 5:30 p.m junior varsity match.
UVALDE, TX
swimswam.com

South African Sprinter Guy Brooks Commits to Louisville

Guy Brooks, a freestyle sprinter from Durban, South Africa projects to be a high-impact commitment for the Louisville Cardinals. Current photo via Guy Brooks. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
LOUISVILLE, KY
swimswam.com

Diver Aidan Clark Stays In-State, Commits to Towson University

Montgomery Dive Club's Aidan Clark has joined the Tigers' class of 2026 verbal commitments. The Maryland-native specializes on the 3-meter springboard. Current photo via Aidan Clark. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is...
TOWSON, MD
kicks96news.com

Kicks Picks Week 10 Winner ANNOUNCED!

It’s time to announce the winner of the 10th week of Kicks Picks presented by Byar’s Furniture of Philadelphia!. The competition was close this week and we actually had to resort to a tiebreaker. The person who came out ahead this week was Christopher Stevens of Carthage. Congratulations Chris, you...
LIFESTYLE
swimswam.com

Kansas Captures Big 12 Swimming & Diving Weekly Awards

Kansas secured all three women’s Big 12 swimming and diving awards this week. Kate Steward collected swimmer of the week while Lauren Gryboski took home diver of the week and Ellie Howe was awarded newcomer of the week. No Big 12 men’s swimming and diving student-athletes competed this week. Steward...
KANSAS STATE
swimswam.com

Daily Swim Coach Workout #588

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily... SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
WORKOUTS

