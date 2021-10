Several new Greene County FFA members attended a special conference with other first-time members from across the southwest district. The annual Greenhand Fire Up Conference was held earlier this week in Atlantic and seven Greene County students participated. Greenhands are first-year FFA members and they went through a variety of workshops that focused on authenticity, balancing priorities, communication and FFA opportunities that would give those students skills that they can use both inside and outside of FFA. Above all, the workshops also gave first-year members leadership skills and opportunities that they can use the rest of their lives.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO