Cell Phones

Mobile 360 Asia Pacific Keynote: Connected APAC

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith nearly 6 billion subscribers, intelligent connectivity is building a better, more...

www.mobileworldlive.com

mobileworldlive.com

Mobile 360 Asia Pacific: 5G Industry Community Summit – Part 2

GSMA forecasts 5G will contribute $2.2 trillion to the global economy by 2034, benefitting the most from the new technology for digital transformation, Industry 4.0 and Enterprise 4.0. APAC 5G Industry community is a new ecosystem established for stakeholders including government & agencies, industry associations, mobile network providers, enterprises & industry players, solution providers, analyst & consultants who are seeking opportunities to deliver Industry 4.0 and digital transformation from 5G networks, edge-cloud services and enterprise IoT, AI application.
CELL PHONES

