Mindfulness often involves breathing exercises and yoga – physical activities that help calm the body and the mind. Virginia Commonwealth University Nursing Professor Patricia Kinser figured it could help women struggling with depression during and after pregnancy. “Again and again we were hearing, ‘I want something I can control. I want something that is not a pill, that doesn’t depend on me getting to an appointment. I want something that I can do for myself.'”

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 11 HOURS AGO