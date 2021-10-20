CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF Sees Blockbuster Debut, Becomes Second-Highest Traded Fund

Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The ProShares Bitcoin ETF becomes the second-most heavily traded fund with BITO surging 5% on debut and registering a record turnover of $1 billion on Day 1. On Tuesday, October 19, the Proshares Bitcoin Strategy ETF successfully managed to debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) trading under the ticker...

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Coinspeaker

CoinList CEO Graham Jenkin Forecasts Bitcoin to Reach $100K by 2022

Aware of the market uncertainty of Bitcoin, Jenkin also confirmed that he is not worried about the cryptocurrency’s price fluctuations. The CEO of CoinList is optimistic post his company’s series A funding which brings its total valuation to an impressive $1.5 billion. Bitcoin is showing an upward trend with recently reaching $66000 on October 20. Experts are of the opinion that the unveiling of US Bitcoin futures ETP and the general inflation are two of the major reasons why the situation is conducive for the growth of Bitcoin value. Jenkin expressed the growing confidence of his CoinList staff in seeing Bitcoin climbing to $10000 by the end of this year.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Low-Priced Marijuana Stock Could Make You Rich

The legal marijuana industry has been a tough place for investors to make money. Sundial Growers has been among the worst-performing cannabis stocks over the prior two years. The Canadian pot company's fortunes may be about to change, however. Low-priced equities (usually defined as stocks with share prices under $5)...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyse American#Proshares Bitcoin Etf#Bito#The Nyse Arca Options#Nyse American Options#Bloomberg Tv#Coinbase Global Inc Lrb
Coinspeaker

Volt Equity to Debut ‘Bitcoin Revolution’ ETF on NYSE Today

BTCR comes on the heels of the NYSE Arca-listed Bitcoin futures ETF launched by investment company ProShares last week. Volt Equity is the latest company to launch a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the New York Stock Exchange. Volt Equity’s Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF, will trade at market opening under the ticker BTCR.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Coinspeaker

El Salvador Buys Dip by Adding 420 Bitcoins Worth $25 Million

According to Bukele, BTC will help to reduce the cost of remittance from Salvadoran migrants who are now living overseas. In a Twitter post on Wednesday, the President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele announced the purchase of 420 Bitcoins. The latest acquisition by the Salvadoran government has been priced at...
CURRENCIES
The Motley Fool

This 8.4%-Yielding Dividend Stock Just Added a Huge Fuel Source

Crestwood's merger with Oasis Midstream creates a larger-scale midstream company. The deal significantly increases its cash flow while maintaining its financial flexibility. The combination makes its big-time dividend even stronger. Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) is getting a lot bigger. The master limited partnership (MLP) is acquiring rival Oasis Midstream Partners...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Coinspeaker

SEC Reportedly Rejects Valkyrie Leveraged Bitcoin ETF Filing

The SEC seemingly has no appetite for non-regular ETF filings and may have struck down filings from Valkyrie and Direxion. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reportedly shot down at least one application for creative exchange-traded funds (ETF)– including one from Valkyrie. Valkyrie filed for a leveraged Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF), while Direxion filed for an inverse fund for bears. However, it would seem that the SEC is not seem to be ready to take on more creative futures products at the moment. The regulatory agency wants to limit new BTC-related products to those providing unleveraged exposure to Bitcoin futures contracts – such as Proshares. The company successfully launched its own ETF, dubbed Proshares Bitcoin Strategy, in the US last week.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Purchases Falling Robinhood Shares

Going by the daily trading data from Ark Investment Management, ARK’s purchase of Robinhood stock on Monday and Tuesday was worth $32.4 million. Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management in hope of making a profit had increased its shares in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) stock a few days into the announcement of the firm’s quarterly revenue but ended up losing as the brokerage platform revealed that its earnings did not match expectations.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Desert Peak Minerals sets IPO terms, looks to raise up to $230 million

Desert Peak Minerals Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Colorado-based manager of mineral and royalty interest in the Permian Basin looks to raise up to $230.0 million. The company is offering 10.0 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $20 and $23 a share. With a total of 62.0 million Class A and Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the company could be valued at up to $1.43 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "DPM." Barclays, Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $9.5 million on revenue of $36.7 million during the six months through June 30, after a loss of $12.2 million on revenue of $19.7 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 6.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.4%.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

GOOGL and MSFT Stocks See Record Highs as Alphabet and Microsoft Announce Impressive Fiscal Quarter Reports

Apart from good performance evident in the shares, Alphabet and Microsoft also managed to surpass growth predictions. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) saw a record high in their shares on the 27th of October as the tech giants announced their fiscal quarter results, exceeding analysts’ expectations. As the shares rallied high, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also jumped.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy