The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League season is in high gear and Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network is your home for the best players and teams in the Europe as thy vie for the right to be crowned kings of the continent. Thirty-two teams, grouped in eight groups of four, will play midweek until December before we reach the knockout stages as the road to the final in Saint Petersburg, Russia, slowly begins to take shape. Can Chelsea defend the crown or will Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain or Pep Guardiola's Manchester City or another surprise contender emerge to lift the cup come May?

UEFA ・ 10 DAYS AGO