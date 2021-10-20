CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Vote ‘yes’ for SJI Fire-EMS | Guest column

By Opinion
sanjuanjournal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a full-time resident, voter, taxpayer, and volunteer EMT and firefighter, I’ll be voting to approve Fire District #3 Prop 1 on Nov. 2nd. This is not a new tax, but rather replaces the Public Hospital District’s EMS levy that expires at the end of 2022. The PHD EMS levy was...

www.sanjuanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The News Guard

Guest Column: Voices of the Vaccinated in Lincoln County

Many individuals have different experiences and motivations when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination. Lincoln County Public Health has invited people to share their personal stories and we are sharing those with readers over the coming weeks. If you are looking for a vaccination clinic near you, visit www.co.lincoln.or.us/. “My wife...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
CBS Chicago

Chicago Firefighters’ Union Says City’s COVID Vaccine Mandate Has 28 Firefighters, Paramedics Sitting Out, And It Could Mean Staffing Shortages And Safety Concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) — There were worries late Thursday that the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate could be creating safety concerns with the Chicago Fire Department. As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported, there has been a lot of attention on the fight by the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police over the city’s vaccine mandate. But the city is facing another lawsuit – brought by firefighters and workers with the Chicago Department of Water Management. The fight is set to end up in federal court on Friday. Imagine calling 911, and the fire truck that arrives first doesn’t have the capability to save you or your...
CHICAGO, IL
sanjuanjournal.com

Yes to Colley and merger | Letter

I have tried to suss out the convoluted issues involved in the merger of Fire and EMS. Not easy or fully successful. I voted against the EMS levy twice in the past due to fuzzy talk about just how the money would be spent to improve what was already damned good service. I supported the third attempt out of necessity.
POLITICS
theirregular.com

Franklin County voters, vote “yes” on question 2

I strongly urge all Franklin County voters to vote “yes” on question 2 which will require Franklin County to have five (5) districts instead of three (3) districts. This will also require that two (2) additional County Commissioners are added to the board which will greatly increase representation of North Franklin County residents.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sji#Volunteers#Emergency Services#Emt#Fire District#Ems#Phd#Sji Fire#Covid
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Our View: Vote ‘yes’ on 6A to support West Routt Fire

The West Routt Fire Protection District is asking voters to approve Referendum 6A, a 3-mill property tax increase, on Nov. 2, and we believe the proposal deserves a “yes” vote. The 3 mills are projected to generate about $350,000 more in funding for the district in the first year, at...
HAYDEN, CO
sanjuanjournal.com

No on fire levy; yes to Colley | Letter to the Editor

There are two items on your ballot that concern the San Juan Island Fire District: a proposed levy to pay for taking over our Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the election of Dwight Colley to the Fire Commission. Please consider voting NO on the levy and YES for Colley. Eighty...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
Vail Daily

Letter: Vote yes on 2A

Election Day is closing in and the board members of the Vail Chamber and Business Association would like to urge all Vail voters to vote “yes” on Ballot Issue 2A. The VCBA endorses a “yes” vote on 2A because locals need accessible housing. The people in our community make Vail a great place to live, but many of them, our teachers, firefighters, nurses, police, wait staff, sales clerks and other front-line employees, are being pushed out of town because they cannot find housing. Our community has been grappling with the issue of housing for over 40 years, and it is time to start taking a step in the right direction to being innovative and bold to make a difference. 2A will serve as a springboard to bolder and more effective strides in our local housing market.
VAIL, CO
sanjuanjournal.com

In support of Fire & EMS | Letter to the Editor

During my 25 years in Emergency Services, I have had the privilege to work with many dedicated individuals, paid and volunteer, firefighters and EMTs. I can say without a doubt that the members of San Juan Island Fire & Rescue and San Juan Island EMS are amongst the best in the country at what they do. And what they do is take care of the citizens and visitors of San Juan and surrounding islands, no matter the emergency, no matter the time, no matter the agency.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
Taft Midway Driller

Opinion: Vote yes on Measure A

The best things in life are free, but you have to pay for the necessities. In Taft, we've had things pretty good here in terms of public services. A clean, well kept city with public works crews that fill potholes and have secured vacant buildings to keep transients out, a police department that is prompt and professional and keeps Taft a very, very safe place to live; and excellent fire protection through a contract with the Kern County Fire Department.
TAFT, CA
skyhinews.com

Letter: Support your local fire department; vote yes on 6A

In light of the one-year anniversary of the East Troublesome Fire, I believe it is important to reflect on the importance of all fire districts, but especially Grand Fire Protection District No. 1, and the need for additional taxation to support the ever-growing demands for their services. Grand Fire’s call...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
sanjuanjournal.com

Vote YES on the Charter Amendments | Letter

I encourage you to vote in favor of the six San Juan County Charter amendments proposed by the Charter Review Commission. I’m impressed with the quality of the members of the CRC and proud to have been elected to serve with them. It’s been an ambitious agenda and a lot of work, taking in and responding to the information from our constituents and county employees, identifying where there are gaps to be filled, where more energy and attention is needed, looking ahead at the next 10 years to see how we could help protect this beautiful place where we live, while providing county residents more of a voice.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
sanjuanjournal.com

Vote no on EMS levy | Letter

Shouldn’t “We the People” have a say in whether the SJC Fire District and the SJIEMS integrate? Shouldn’t the voters and those who will pay the new taxes have the choice in deciding to approve or not approve the merge first, before voting for a combined levy? Or has it already been decided for us? Is this already a “done deal?”
POLITICS
Billings Gazette

Gazette opinion: Vote 'yes' on the public safety levy

City election ballots began appearing in residents' mailboxes over the past few days. Included in them is a very simple question for voters: Do property owners wish to pay an average of $8.33 per month for a safer city, and one that ultimately offers a brighter, more secure future?. We...
BILLINGS, MT
The Tribune

Steve Baker: Vote YES on 2F

Being basically a lifetime resident of Greeley, and a licensed Realtor in Greeley for over 25 years, I see critical need in maintaining safe roads and sidewalks in this community. Greeley is seeing incredible growth, and maintaining our roads is of huge importance. Vote YES on 2F! No new taxes!...
GREELEY, CO
Herald & Review

GUEST COLUMN: Meetings need live interaction

Every city council or school board has issues large and small that impact the lives of the people it serves. Should residents be allowed to have chickens within city limits?. What programs should the school district cut to have a balanced budget?. How should students be allowed to dress in...
POLITICS
Daily Record

Eastern Fremont EMS: Vote yes on Ballot Issue 6C

Suspension of Emergency Medical Services in Penrose on July 4 serves as a dire warning to all residents of Florence, Coal Creek, Rockvale, and Williamsburg – communities of about 9,000 residents and an area of 249 square miles. The EMS and Fire Protection are at risk due to a decreasing...
PENROSE, CO
sanjuanjournal.com

Vote for the hospital district levy

I am writing in response to the article written by Rebecca Smith and Michael Edwards, who are encouraging the public to vote no for our hospital district levy. This levy plans to purchase our local Assisted Living facility, Village at the Harbor, increase wages and benefit the staff, add beds dedicated to Medicaid recipients and create a home care agency to support aging in place, as we are in the midst of an eldercare crisis. As an RN I have spent 40 years living and working in our community in the areas of long-term care, home health and hospice. I bring this experience of long-term care to my role as a current hospital district commissioner for San Juan Island. Michael and Rebecca stated that Assisted Living facilities have “a model of elderly care with a track record of financial failure” which is NOT true. It is the reason we are NOT entering into the business of running a skilled nursing facility or SNF. They mentioned in their letter that we should subsidize the Village at the Harbor, and we did offer this option, however, this offer was declined. It’s important to understand that the Village at the Harbor operates in a completely different manner and model than a Skilled Nursing Facility (Life Care Center of the San Juans). This is the setting I worked in for 20+ years, as a former Director of Nursing and in nursing administration at two other SNF’s here in Washington State. Rebecca and Michael mentioned the two federal grants addressing rural elder care, which although valuable in gathering information about our elders and our community resources, are not providing direct care to our community. What did become clear after the first year of the planning grant was that each island in our county must create its own hands-on eldercare system.
HEALTH SERVICES
sanjuanjournal.com

Corrections to a story | Letter to the Editor

We are writing in response to Mike Gallagher’s letter to the editor published on Oct. 13. There are numerous inaccuracies in Mr. Gallagher’s letter that we would like to correct. The Public Hospital District #1 is not “proposing to purchase, own and operate a nursing home.”. FACT: The PHD is...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Tribune

Jean Morrell: Vote YES on 2F

Voting Yes on 2F to renew the .065% road sales tax will allow the city to improve the quality of Greeley’s roads, add capacity to its busiest roads and intersections, and repair sidewalks in neighborhoods across the city. The City of Greeley continues to be wise stewards of the use...
GREELEY, CO
nylpi.org

Vote YES for Clean Air and Water

This week, New Yorkers have a historic opportunity to vote to give every New Yorker a right to clean air, clean water, and a healthful environment. Proposition 2–known as the Environmental Rights (or Green) Amendment–would amend the New York Constitution to create new legal pathways for environmental justice communities to fight pollution, improve public health, and secure justice. A constitutional right would also be a powerful articulation of our shared values felt far beyond the courtroom.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy