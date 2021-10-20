CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook is reportedly considering a bold new rebranding as its reputation is under siege, and antitrust regulators are circling

By David Meyer
Fortune
Fortune
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46QXeA_0cWmuswB00

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

FaceSpace? MetaBook? FaceVerse? FCBK? ZuckFace? Facebook—the company, as opposed to the service—is reportedly heading for a rebrand, and the social media wags are out in force.

But while The Verge's scoop about next week's name change provides natural fodder for hilarity, and while the reported motivation lies in Facebook's big "metaverse" reorientation, it also reflects just how dire the last couple of years have been for Facebook and its reputation.

Rewind to mid-2019, when the company started plastering "from FACEBOOK" on the log-in screens for its other products, and the strategy was clearly one of proud ownership under the Facebook banner. At the time, CEO Mark Zuckerberg was reportedly frustrated that Facebook wasn't getting enough credit for growing key acquisitions such as Instagram and WhatsApp. Shouting the Facebook name loudly and proudly also reflected work going on behind the scenes to unify the various apps' messaging systems.

Interestingly, the company considered changing its corporate identity back then, and decided not to. "We had to consider all options but decided that it was important to keep the company name," chief marketing officer Antonio Lucio told TechCrunch's Josh Constine in November 2019.

"We always have been and will continue to be Facebook," Lucio continued. "It was important to retain the company’s name in order to own what we stand for, the decisions we make, our responsibility to people, and how our brands relate to each other."

Bear in mind that this was already after the Cambridge Analytica scandal had broken, and after former executives such as founding president Sean Parker and user-growth chief Chamath Palihapitiya had taken to accusing the company of things like "destroying how society works." It was even after Facebook admitted having been too slow to stop its platform from being used as a tool of genocide in Myanmar.

But the company's reputation has continued to take a battering since then, in ways that may seem more relevant to Facebook's wider user base. This year, whistleblowers Sophie Zhang and Frances Haugen have laid serious allegations at the company's door. Data scientist Zhang accused her former employer of failing to stop "blatant attempts by foreign national governments to abuse our platform on vast scales to mislead their own citizenry," while product manager Haugen said the "morally bankrupt" firm was harming children's mental health for profit, particularly on the Instagram platform. Social media's polarizing effects are apparent to regular users, as is its role in lethal vaccine disinformation.

Regulators circling

There are other reasons why Facebook might want to take its toxic name off its other properties, the most urgent being the heavy scrutiny of antitrust authorities and lawmakers.

In the U.S., the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) wants to break Facebook up into its constituent parts, on the basis that Facebook has abused its market-dominating position. In Europe, antitrust regulators have stepped in to review Facebook's proposed acquisition of a New York–based customer relationship management startup called Kustomer, because they don't want Facebook to keep buying up and killing potential rivals. Facebook changing its name wouldn't take the heat off, of course, but it could at least denote a less defiant stance.

"Of course, a name change can help a company move past a crisis," said Jody Hudson-Powell, a partner at the London and New York–based design and brand consultancy Pentagram. "However, a simple change for these giants wouldn't change much. They'd be hiding in plain sight."

Of course, it could be that Zuckerberg really is so all-in on the idea of the "metaverse"—the "next generation of the Internet and next chapter for us as a company," as he has called it—that he sees the Facebook brand as becoming part of the company's legacy. There is certainly other evidence for this bullishness, with Facebook saying Sunday that it will hire 10,000 people in Europe to build the online world over the next five years. (That the firm is promising so many high-skilled jobs in a jurisdiction where lawmakers are currently considering multiple crackdowns on Big Tech must surely be coincidental.)

But even if the metaverse does explain the rebranding, there is reason to be cautious about its impact. When Google introduced its Alphabet parent brand in 2015, then-CEO Larry Page enthused about "getting more ambitious things done" and "taking the long-term view." Six years later, Alphabet is still essentially a very successful ad company with various research initiatives tacked on. And although the parent brand was never supposed to be consumer-facing, most people still refer to the entire company as Google.

Facebook's ventures outside social media and messaging have so far borne little fruit. It abandoned its Internet-drone project in 2018, and its attempts to become a cryptocurrency player keep getting scaled back. Its Oculus virtual reality gaming headset business remains niche. Maybe the metaverse will change all that—or maybe Facebook will remain tied to the identity of its increasingly unpopular core product.

Yvonne Lau contributed reporting to this article.

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

No matter how bad the Facebook whistleblower allegations get, Mark Zuckerberg remains untouchable

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. If it feels as if the bad news can’t stop flowing for Mark Zuckerberg, just wait: There are apparently six more weeks’ worth of documents and articles still to come in the “Facebook Papers” torrent. But will the constant negative press have any serious consequences for the company’s CEO? Don't bet on it.
INTERNET
Fortune

Trading of Trump-linked SPAC halted multiple times, after it surges as high as 216%

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. The Trump SPAC is already looking like the ultimate meme stock. After jumping more than 350% on Thursday, the stock price of SPAC company Digital World Acquisition Corp. leapt as much as 216% Friday morning before trading was halted multiple times. It was trading at about $90 a share as of 11 a.m. Eastern Time. This followed news this week that former President Donald Trump’s social media platform would go public via the SPAC.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chamath Palihapitiya
abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says Mark Zuckerberg is 'not willing to protect the public from harm' as she prepares to give evidence to MPs this week

The inner workings of Facebook are set to be laid bare in front of MPs from tomorrow as whistleblower Frances Haugen prepares to testify on the social media giant's failure to 'protect the public' from harmful content. Ex-Facebook employee Haugen has levelled blistering criticism at her former employer in recent...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antitrust#Silicon Valley#Amazon#Fortune Daily#Facespace#Fcbk#Zuckface#Verge#Whatsapp#Techcrunch
The Independent

Amazon scam explained: Why people are receiving parcels they haven’t ordered

A scam that has caused hundreds of thousands of households to receive Amazon packages they have never ordered has been identified by the consumer group, Which?A survey of 1,839 UK adults between 13 and 17 August found that four per cent of respondents had received a mystery package containing a free item they had not purchased and with no return address.It means the phenomenon, known as “brushing”, is likely to have affected some 1.1m people across Britain.Which? followed up its findings by speaking to three recipients of unwanted parcels in Swindon, Salisbury and Somerset, all of whom had taken delivery...
RETAIL
New York Post

Mark Zuckerberg’s wife tries to clean up his image — good luck with that

Now that the Facebook Papers reveal what we’ve long suspected — Mark Zuckerberg is Satan — the roll-out of fuzzy, friendly, family man Zuck began in earnest last weekend, with his reclusive wife, Priscilla Chan, granting a lengthy interview to the Sunday Times UK. “Mark Zuckerberg’s Moral Compass,” ran the...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
Apple Insider

Facebook to reportedly rebrand with focus on the metaverse

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Amid intense regulatory scrutiny and growing public distrust over its social media network and associated business practices, Facebook is reportedly planning to change its name as part of a pivot into the "metaverse."
INTERNET
Fortune

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg strikes back at media coverage and Apple

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Under siege over unflattering news articles about his company, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg lashed out at the media and pointed the finger at Apple, which he described as the tech industry's true villain. “Good faith...
INTERNET
NME

Facebook could be getting a rebrand with a new name

Facebook will reportedly be rebranding under a new name, as it reflect its transition from social media to “building the metaverse”. As reported in The Verge, a source claims that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to make the announcement at the company’s annual Connect conference next week (October 28), though the reveal could happen sooner.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Amazon has a paid leave problem that costs workers money—and sometimes their jobs

This is the web version of The Broadsheet, a daily newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Sonia Sotomayor dissents on the Texas abortion ban, Citi will conduct an audit about the racial wealth gap, and Amazon has a paid leave problem. Have a productive Monday!
BUSINESS
Fortune

Facebook kept investors in the dark as it fretted about an exodus of teens to Snapchat and TikTok

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. In March, a group of researchers inside Facebook Inc. compiled a report for one of the company’s most powerful executives, Chief Product Officer Chris Cox. The paper included a series of charts and data highlighting a troubling trend that seemed to be accelerating: Facebook was losing popularity with teens and young adults.
INTERNET
Fortune

Fortune

57K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy