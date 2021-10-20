What’s next for the Tampa Bay Rays?

OAKLAND (CBS SF/AP) — Bob Melvin has reportedly ended his tenure as manager of Oakland Athletics and is headed to Southern California to manage the San Diego Padres. MLB.com and Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell said the 60-year-old Melvin has signed a three-year deal to manage the Padres. Sources: The Padres and Bob Melvin have agreed to a three-year deal to make Melvin the next manager in San Diego. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) October 28, 2021 Melvin would replace Jayce Tingler, who was fired Oct. 6 after a brutal second-half collapse dropped the Padres from a solid grip on the NL’s second wild card spot to finishing with a losing record for the 10th time in 11 seasons. Melvin became the winningest manager in Oakland team history this year, but the A’s missed the playoffs following three straight postseason berths and was 853-764. He has a 1,346-1,272 managerial record overall with Seattle, Arizona and the A’s. This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available. © Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

