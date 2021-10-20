CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

What’s next for the Tampa Bay Rays?

By Rod Gipson, Rick Elmhorst
Bay News 9
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Despite a record-breaking 100-win regular season for the Tampa Bay Rays, the campaign ended this month with a disappointing ALDS loss in four games to the rival Boston Red Sox. Now, as the on-field action has ended, the questions move away from the field this...

www.baynews9.com

NBC Sports

Sources: Melvin leaving A's to become new Padres manager

After 11 years with the Athletics, Bob Melvin has agreed to become the manager of the San Diego Padres, sources confirmed to NBC Sports California's Brodie Brazil on Thursday. MLB.com's AJ Cassavell first reported, citing sources, that Melvin agreed to a three-year contract with the Padres. Melvin, regarded as one...
MLB
usf.edu

A major hurricane decimated the Tampa Bay area 100 years ago. Here's what happened

On Oct. 25 1921, the most destructive hurricane that the Tampa Bay area experienced hit the region. The National Weather Service took a look back at the Category 3 storm. FLORIDA MATTERS: We look back at the Tarpon Springs hurricane, the last major storm to directly strike the greater Tampa Bay region 100 years ago this month. Tune in on Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. or stream us on the WUSF app.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Downtown Tampa#The Tampa Bay Rays#Alds#American League East#Spectrum Sports 360#Canadian#Tropicana Field
Sports Illustrated

Here's What Tampa Bay's Stanley Cup Rings Look Like

As it turns out, winning back-to-back championships earns you some bling. The Tampa Bay Lightning received their 2021 Stanley Cup rings on Thursday night, marking the second straight year that the team would be going home with a new piece of jewelry on their fingers. The rings themselves are, simply,...
NHL
Fast Casual

Tampa Bay welcoming Capriotti's

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop has made its Tampa Bay debut at Starkey Ranch development in Odessa, Florida. The restaurant, at 12267 SR 54, marks the chain's first of 15 locations set to develop in the Tampa Bay area under multi-franchisee partners Scott Crawford and Stephen Poletta. "The quality of Capriotti's is...
ODESSA, FL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

The Tampa Bay Rays ‘sister city’ plan is really about leverage

A couple of weeks ago, I posted this article about the Tampa Bay Rays’ “plan” to split time between the Tampa Bay area and Montreal, an idea I thought was dumb then and will continue to think that until they drop it. Some people think Rays owner Stu Sternberg is...
MLB
lockhaven.edu

LHU graduate student wins pennant with Tampa Bay Rays

Lock Haven University graduate student, Steve Berhalter, of Englewood, Florida, has been working for the Tampa Bay Rays since 2020. Berhalter earned a bachelor’s degree in Sport Management at Florida International University and is now pursuing a Master of Science in Sport and Exercise Psychology at LHU. The Tampa Bay...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
FanSided

Miami Marlins: Looking Back at the Alex Vesia Trade

One of the biggest stories of the 2021 NLCS so far has been former Miami Marlins left-hander Alex Vesia. Drafted by the Marlins in the 17th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Cal State East Bay, Vesia debuted in the Miami organization back in 2018 as one of the top left-handed relievers in the Marlins system. Reaching the big leagues with Miami a year ago, Vesia appeared in five games with the Marlins where he posted a combined nine earned runs across 4.1 innings pitched.
MLB
hockeyinsiders.net

Phil Kessel To The Tampa Bay Lightning?

The Tampa Bay Lightning got a tough break the other day when they learned that forward Nikita Kucherov will miss some significant time. However this just presents another opportunity for the Lightning to use some salary cap and add another big name. A report is circulating that they could be...
NHL
CBS San Francisco

Bob Melvin Reportedly Leaving Oakland A’s To Manage San Diego Padres

OAKLAND (CBS SF/AP) — Bob Melvin has reportedly ended his tenure as manager of Oakland Athletics and is headed to Southern California to manage the San Diego Padres. MLB.com and Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell said the 60-year-old Melvin has signed a three-year deal to manage the Padres. Sources: The Padres and Bob Melvin have agreed to a three-year deal to make Melvin the next manager in San Diego. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) October 28, 2021   Melvin would replace Jayce Tingler, who was fired Oct. 6 after a brutal second-half collapse dropped the Padres from a solid grip on the NL’s second wild card spot to finishing with a losing record for the 10th time in 11 seasons. Melvin became the winningest manager in Oakland team history this year, but the A’s missed the playoffs following three straight postseason berths and was 853-764. He has a 1,346-1,272 managerial record overall with Seattle, Arizona and the A’s. This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available. © Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
MLB

