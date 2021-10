World No. 16 Diego Schwartzman will take on World No. 36 Fabio Fognini in the opening of the Kremlin Cup on October 26, 2021. Schwartzman comes into this event after reaching the finals of the Antwerp Open last week. It has been a very productive time for the Argentine on the hard courts over the past few weeks. Having made the quarterfinals of San Diego and Indian Wells, Schwartzman will be keen on making another deep run this week in Vienna. Although the 29-year-old has lost 10 matches on the hard court this season, he will also be quite pleased at winning 18 matches on the surface. In his last 11 matches on the hard courts, Schwartzman has lost only five sets, which augurs well for the diminutive player.

