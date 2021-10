In the first round of the Tenerife Ladies Open 2021, World No. 6 and the top-seeded Elina Svitolina will take on World No. 63 Maria Serrano. Elina Svitolina comes for the inaugural edition of the Tenerife Ladies Open from a 4th round defeat at the 2021 Indian Wells despite being a heavy favourite for the title at the WTA-1000 event. Elina has only 1 title so far this season apart from winning the Bronze medal at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics this year. With the second seed being ranked World No. 33, Elina stands a great chance to win the title this week.

TENNIS ・ 10 DAYS AGO