Ukraine has support from IMF for 2022 budget, finance minister says

 8 days ago

KYIV, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko told parliament on Wednesday that the International Monetary Fund supported the government’s draft of the 2022 budget, which is due to be voted on later in the day.

Ukraine secured a provisional agreement from the IMF this week on extending its $5 billion IMF deal until next June, which is conditional on the government passing reforms and keeping its spending in check. The government plans a budget deficit of 3.5% of gross domestic product in 2022 from a planned 5.5% for 2021. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

