Are you going to stick a V8 in it? Time and again, that was the question JLR had to swat away during the new Land Rover Defender 90 and 110 events this time last year. And now we have our answer. All five liters, eight cylinders and 518 horsepower of it. JLR's ubiquitous supercharged powerplant has enabled the Defender to take the fight straight to the Mercedes-AMG G63. With unrivaled offroad chops, the Defender has added further strings to its bow with a burbly V8 soundtrack and the ability to sprint to 62 mph in a tad over five seconds. With a set of 22-inch wheels and up-rated rubber as standard, top speed increases from 119 to 149 mph too.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO