Bandai Namco has revealed the content that will be available on the second DLC pack for Super Robot Wars 30. The strategy game is coming out on October 28, with English versions for Switch, PS4 and PC -via Steam-. While the former two are Asian English releases, the Steam version of the game will be available worldwide. The DLC 2 pack will add nine new playable units and its release is planned for December.

