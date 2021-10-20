CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FundsDLT and UBS AM explore blockchain-based fund distribution

FundsDLT and UBS Asset Management (UBS AM) have successfully concluded a proof-of-concept pilot that aimed to explore a front-to-back blockchain-based investment fund distribution model. FundsDLT, a decentralised platform for fund transaction processing, and UBS AM were supported by experts from the i.AM Lab, a research and product development company...

finextra.com

Blockchain triggers a wave of innovations in Banking Settlements

A successful demonstration of instantaneous clearing and settlement of securities using distributed ledger technology (DLT) by a Canadian consortium of Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group and R3, a couple of years back indicated that "Atomic transactions" in bilateral mode could save upto 30% of processing cost and cut T+3 / T+2 settlement cycle significantly. Accenture and others estimate that the industry could save upto $ 10 Bill per year (A reduction of 7 – 25 basis points). Swiss National Bank used BoFA-ML backed R3 platform for multi-party settlement pilot named "Project Helvetia" and called it out a success in 2020. Project Helvetia settled large transactions between financial institutions using digital currencies. SNB plans to expand the trial to cross-border payments in 2021, it has not yet decided whether to issue its own central bank digital currency. Paxos, which recently raised Series D funding, has onboarded Bank of America, ABN Amro, Credit Suisse amongst others to use a permissioned version of the Ethereum blockchain for bilateral settlement. Currently, the solution is operating as a pilot under a No-Action relief letter from the SEC. As SEC, SNB and the likes firm up the governance framework in coming quarters, a new tech spend space is in the making.
MARKETS
finextra.com

Capital on Tap secures £450 million funding facility

Capital on Tap, a UK based fintech, has secured a £450m funding facility with Atalaya Capital Management, BNP Paribas, and HSBC to support their continued UK growth. Capital on Tap launched in 2012 and has provided over £3.5bn of funding to more than 125,000 small businesses across the UK and since March 2021, across the US. Recognised by Forbes last year as one of the UK’s fastest growing businesses, this new investment offers Capital on Tap the opportunity to bolster its impressive expansion. Capital on Tap provides business credit cards with leading employee spending controls, reporting, and rewards.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Temenos adds Marqeta to app marketplace

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that modern card issuing and payment processing platform Marqeta has joined the Temenos MarketPlace, a renowned ecosystem of fintech solutions for banks running on the world’s #1 digital and core banking platform. Marqeta powers some of the worlds’ most innovative payment...
TECHNOLOGY
finextra.com

Deutsche Bank and HSBC Asset Management join funding round in Taina Technology

TAINA Technology, an award-winning regulatory technology company, has announced today that it is closing a substantial funding round, welcoming onboard Deutsche Bank and HSBC Asset Management’s Financial Technology Venture Capital Fund alongside its existing investors led by Anthemis. TAINA transforms robust regulatory compliance into a competitive advantage for all types...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

JPMorgan's Barraclough joins Bitpanda as CEO of digital assets exchange

Digital investment platform Bitpanda has lured JPMorgan's London co-head of innovation Joshua Barraclough to its ranks as CEO of digital assets exchange Bitpanda Pro. A five-year salaryman at JPMorgan, Barraclough spent the last ten months of his tenure as co-head of digital innovation, running a global team with the mandate to develop the digital strategy for the Corporate and Investment Bank and launch new businesses, products and services.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Standard Chartered sets interim targets and methodology for pathway to net zero by 2050

Standard Chartered (the Group) today announced ambitious new targets to reach net-zero carbon emissions from its financed activity by 2050, including interim 2030 targets for the most carbon-intensive sectors. The Group’s approach is based on the best data currently available and aligns to the International Energy Agency’s Net Zero Emissions...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Five drivers for Banking as a Service success

The term Banking-as-a-Service, or BaaS features regularly in today’s financial technology headlines. Each week we’re hearing about new initiatives from banks, fintechs and other ecosystem players. Momentum is clearly building, but key questions remain: who will be the winners in this landscape and how will they succeed in monetizing the opportunity?
ECONOMY
miami.edu

One-day Course Explores Cryptocurrency, Blockchain Technologies

As conversations around the use of blockchain technologies and cryptocurrency become inescapable in South Florida, Pratim Biswas, dean of the University of Miami College of Engineering, has been taking note. “There is a tremendous technology vortex in the Miami region and the College of Engineering continues to be home to...
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
finextra.com

Drip Capital raises $175m

Drip Capital, Inc. (Drip Capital), a leading digital cross-border trade finance platform for small and medium businesses (SMBs), announces that it has raised $175 million in fresh capital to power its next phase of growth. Funds raised include a $40 million Series C investment and $135 million in warehouse debt...
MARKETS
finextra.com

Climate data startup Sust Global raises $3.2m

Sust Global, a climate data startup, today announced a $3.2 million seed round led by Hambro Perks, with investment from Vala Capital, Powerhouse Ventures, Thirdstream Partners, and angel investors from leading UK and US financial firms. Sust Global will use this funding to grow the size of its commercial and...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Cleva launches to bring fintech to the care sector

Cleva, a fintech developed for the home care sector, today launched its payments system for home care agencies – bringing a safe, quick and easy way for carers to shop and handle expenses for people under their care using a single card, and removing the hassle and admin of using cash.
BUSINESS
cryptopolitan.com

Blockchain startup QuickNode raises $35m in Series A funding round

Blockchain startup raises $35m in funding round. QuickNode working on developing Web 3. Firm to use fund expand on its product and services. American-based blockchain startup, QuickNode has hit the jackpot in its recent Series A funding round after it made $35 Million. QuickNode blockchain startup builds technologies to support...
MARKETS
finextra.com

Yetico closes £500k seed round

YETiCO, the provider of devices that deliver a radically better contactless payment experience for hospitality businesses including TiPJAR, Jones Family Kitchen and Maray Restaurants, today announced the closure of its seed funding round. The company is growing strongly as more restaurants and bars use its devices which generate more tips...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

FATF publishes guidance for regulation of cryptocurrency industry

The virtual asset sector is fast-moving and technologically dynamic, which means continued monitoring and engagement between the public and private sectors is necessary. In October 2021, the FATF updated its 2019 Guidance for a Risk-Based Approach for Virtual Assets and Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs). This updated guidance forms part of the FATF’s ongoing monitoring of the virtual assets and VASP sector.
MARKETS
finextra.com

UBS SuMi Trust WM taps NRI post-trade utility service

Nomura Research Institute (NRI), a leading provider of consulting services and system solutions, has begun providing its Prime Settlement Service (PSS) to UBS SuMi TRUST Wealth Management Co., Ltd. (UBS SuMi TRUST WM) from August 10th, 2021. PSS is a utility service for financial institutions, integrating both BPO (Business Process...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Desert Peak Minerals sets IPO terms, looks to raise up to $230 million

Desert Peak Minerals Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Colorado-based manager of mineral and royalty interest in the Permian Basin looks to raise up to $230.0 million. The company is offering 10.0 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $20 and $23 a share. With a total of 62.0 million Class A and Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the company could be valued at up to $1.43 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "DPM." Barclays, Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $9.5 million on revenue of $36.7 million during the six months through June 30, after a loss of $12.2 million on revenue of $19.7 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 6.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.4%.
MARKETS
finextra.com

FV Bank prep crypto-linked Visa card programmes

FV Bank, the rapidly growing U.S. licensed global challenger bank and digital asset custodian, has announced that it has been approved as a Principal Member of Visa. This is a key milestone in further establishing FV Bank as a market leader and full service bank offering both traditional banking services alongside market leading digital asset custody and now issuance of Visa cards. The new card issuing capability represents an evolution of FV Bank’s vertically-integrated product suite to serve institutional and retail clients who transact in fiat and cryptocurrencies and who are not currently catered to by the traditional banking sector.
CREDITS & LOANS
finextra.com

LHV UK joins forces with Tuum

LHV UK (‘LHV’ or the ’Company’), the financial and payment services provider for fintech companies, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Tuum, the leading modular core banking platform offering back-end systems which support transactional retail and business banking. This partnership enables Tuum to offer a single API-based payments...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Cryptocurrencies, Central Banks, Coffees and Cab Drivers

After decades of working in technology, I thought I knew about the latest tech trends, so it was surprising in 2015 or 2016 to get some advice from a taxi driver that I was missing out on investing in Bitcoin. He was driving a mid-range people carrier, which was not...
MARKETS
finextra.com

Biconomy raises $11.5m

Biconomy, a multi-chain relayer network that simplifies the Web 3.0 experience, announced today the completion of the public sale of its native token $BICO on CoinList. The BICO sale added more than 12,000 new token holders to the Biconomy community, with $11.5M in BICO tokens purchased throughout the course of the sale. The sale was highly anticipated, as more than 850K enthusiasts waited to get the chance to become part of the Biconomy ecosystem, breaking the record of one of the highest number of registrations on CoinList, to date. $BICO powers the Biconomy Network, which aims to provide a simple, easy and secure protocol to enable cross chain communication in a decentralized way.
MARKETS

