Once in a while, during the perpetual race to be the latest and greatest, a car company will get overly ambitious. Quite often, over-ambition ends in an amazing car, or part of a car, but ends up being too expensive for the car-buying public to swallow. It often ends with an amazing car that's inclined to be unreliable and to be avoided, ending in sales failure and a damaged brand reputation. We think over-ambition is to be celebrated, though. Lessons are learned, and the enthusiast world often gets some fascinating cars to look back on. These are just a few examples.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO