'The master of kickbacks': Credit Suisse hit with $475 million fine by global regulators

finextra.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCredit Suisse has been hit with a £147 million penalty by the Financial Conduct Authority, as part of a $475 million global resolution agreement, for serious financial crime due diligence failings related to loans worth over $1.3 billion, which the bank arranged for the Republic of Mozambique. The loans,...

www.finextra.com

finextra.com

Capital on Tap secures £450 million funding facility

Capital on Tap, a UK based fintech, has secured a £450m funding facility with Atalaya Capital Management, BNP Paribas, and HSBC to support their continued UK growth. Capital on Tap launched in 2012 and has provided over £3.5bn of funding to more than 125,000 small businesses across the UK and since March 2021, across the US. Recognised by Forbes last year as one of the UK’s fastest growing businesses, this new investment offers Capital on Tap the opportunity to bolster its impressive expansion. Capital on Tap provides business credit cards with leading employee spending controls, reporting, and rewards.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Monzo in talks to raise £300m at £3 billion valuation

Monzo is reportedly in talks to raise £300 million at a valuation of £3 billion, a move that would spark a dramatic turnaround for the loss-making bank. Citing people close to the matter, Sky News says that approximately £200m is expected to be provided by new shareholders, with the remainder coming from existing backers of the company.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Deutsche Bank makes profit as recovery reduces bad loans

Deutsche Bank saw its net profit increase 6%, to 329 million euros ($381 million), in the third quarter despite a sharp increase in restructuring costs. The bottom line at Germany's largest bank benefited from fewer loans going bad as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic and credit support from governments and the European Central Bank The bank said Wednesday that its yearslong effort to streamline its business was on track and that 90% of the costs of its transformation were already accounted for.Deutsche Bank had to set aside only 117 million euros ($136 million) for losses on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
finextra.com

The fintech sentiment: BNPL regulation welcomed by fintech firms

The UK government has announced its consultation for the regulation of buy now pay later (BNPL). This decision comes after the publication of the Woolard Review - a review of change and innovation in the unsecured credit market earlier this year, which highlighted some of the potential consumer risks of BNPL.
PERSONAL FINANCE
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CREDIT SUISSE AG

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement is not an offer to sell these securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Credit Suisse fined USD 350 mln over loan scandal

Credit Suisse has been fined nearly GBP 350 million by global regulators, pleaded guilty to wire fraud. The financial service company agreed to forgive hundreds of millions of dollars worth of debt owed by Mozambique to draw a line under the long-running ‘tuna bonds’ loan scandal. The Swiss banking company...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Credit Suisse faces penalties over Mozambique loan deals

ZURICH — (AP) — Credit Suisse has announced settlements totaling nearly $700 million with British and U.S. authorities over lending to Mozambique state-owned companies that Swiss regulators say violated anti-money laundering rules. The Swiss financial markets authority also required the Zurich-based bank, Switzerland's second-largest, to improve its risk controls. Credit...
ECONOMY
internationalinvestment.net

Credit Suisse fined $475m in three country agreements over Mozambique scandal

Credit Suisse has agreed to pay a total of $475m in fines after reaching agreements with UK, US and Swiss authorities to resolve charges of "fraudulently misleading investors" and violating anticorruption law in the so-called "tuna bond" offerings in Mozambique. The Swiss-headquartered financial giant also forgive $200m of debt owed...
ECONOMY
MyChesCo

Credit Suisse Resolves Fraudulent Loan Case in $547 Million Coordinated Global Resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Credit Suisse Group AG, a global financial institution headquartered in Switzerland, and Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited (CSSEL), its subsidiary in the United Kingdom (together, Credit Suisse), have admitted to defrauding U.S. and international investors in the financing of an $850 million loan for a tuna fishing project in Mozambique, and have been assessed more than $547 million in penalties, fines, and disgorgement as part of coordinated resolutions with criminal and civil authorities in the United States and the United Kingdom. After taking account of crediting by the department of the other resolutions, Credit Suisse will pay approximately $475 million to authorities in the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as restitution to victims in an amount to be determined by the court.
PERSONAL FINANCE
MySanAntonio

Credit Suisse to pay $475 million to settle Mozambique case

Credit Suisse Group AG agreed to pay almost $475 million to resolve multiple investigations into its role in a fundraising scandal that saw hundreds of millions looted from Mozambique and tipped the country into economic crisis. The Zurich-based bank said it expects to take a $230 million charge in the...
ECONOMY
financemagnates.com

Credit Suisse Spied on 7 Executives: FINMA

The Swiss financial markets regulator concluded its investigation against Credit Suisse over spying on employees, finding that the bank ran at least seven surveillance campaigns on top executives. According to the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), the senior management of the bank knew about some of the surveillance, quashing...
PERSONAL FINANCE
kfgo.com

Spies and lies: regulators round on Credit Suisse

ZURICH/FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Credit Suisse misled authorities over spying on its staff and lied to investors about a corrupt loan to Mozambique, regulators said, painting a bleak picture of the cultural decay at the global bank. The hefty fines announced late on Tuesday by British and U.S. regulators in the...
ECONOMY
ShareCast

Credit Suisse, Berenberg upgrade Pearson

Credit Suisse upgraded its stance on shares of education publisher Pearson to ‘neutral’ from ‘underperform’ on Tuesday as it cut its price target to 680p from 750p following a share price correction after the first-half results. 7,185.43. 10:45 21/10/21. n/a. n/a. 4,116.93. 10:45 21/10/21. n/a. n/a. 4,100.07. 10:45 21/10/21. n/a.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
financemagnates.com

Regulators Take Actions against Credit Suisse on Mozambique Loan Case

On Tuesday, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) announced that it had concluded its proceedings against Credit Suisse Group AG, saying that the firm ‘seriously’ violated the requirements and the AMLA obligations in connection with loans it had made to state-owned companies in Mozambique in 2013. The proceedings were...
ECONOMY
decrypt.co

Tether Hit With $41 Million Fine for Lying About Dollar Reserves: CFTC

Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino on Tether's rapid growth. Image: Shutterstock. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today hit Tether with a $41 million fine. It claims Tether made “untrue” statements about its fiat-backed reserves. Tether’s sister company, crypto exchange Bitfinex, was also fined. Tether, the company behind the world’s biggest stablecoin,...
RETAIL
Benzinga

ironSource Shares Soar After $400M Tapjoy Acquisition, Credit Suisse Rating

App Economy business platform ironSource Ltd (NYSE: IS) agreed to acquire the mobile advertising and app monetization company Tapjoy, Inc for $400 million cash. Tapjoy's technology powers monetization, user acquisition, and customer research for some of the world's largest brands and app developers, with SDK integrated on 66,000 apps reaching over 1.6 billion monthly active users.
MARKETS
finextra.com

Blockchain triggers a wave of innovations in Banking Settlements

A successful demonstration of instantaneous clearing and settlement of securities using distributed ledger technology (DLT) by a Canadian consortium of Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group and R3, a couple of years back indicated that "Atomic transactions" in bilateral mode could save upto 30% of processing cost and cut T+3 / T+2 settlement cycle significantly. Accenture and others estimate that the industry could save upto $ 10 Bill per year (A reduction of 7 – 25 basis points). Swiss National Bank used BoFA-ML backed R3 platform for multi-party settlement pilot named "Project Helvetia" and called it out a success in 2020. Project Helvetia settled large transactions between financial institutions using digital currencies. SNB plans to expand the trial to cross-border payments in 2021, it has not yet decided whether to issue its own central bank digital currency. Paxos, which recently raised Series D funding, has onboarded Bank of America, ABN Amro, Credit Suisse amongst others to use a permissioned version of the Ethereum blockchain for bilateral settlement. Currently, the solution is operating as a pilot under a No-Action relief letter from the SEC. As SEC, SNB and the likes firm up the governance framework in coming quarters, a new tech spend space is in the making.
MARKETS
AFP

Beijing tells Evergrande boss to pay firm's debts with own cash: report

Chinese authorities have told Evergrande founder Xu Jiayin, once the country's richest man, to use his personal wealth to alleviate the embattled company's debt crisis, according to media reports. The liquidity crunch at one of China's biggest property developers has hammered investor sentiment and rattled the country's crucial real estate market, while fanning fears of a possible contagion of the wider economy. Last week, the group unexpectedly paid interest on an offshore bond just before a Saturday deadline, averting a default and giving it a much-needed reprieve. Evergrande also reported that it had resumed work on more than 10 stalled projects.
ECONOMY

