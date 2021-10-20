CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen L. Carter: Once again, the most important Supreme Court term ever

By Stephen L. Carter
Pioneer Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the first Monday in October behind us, perhaps we can at last put to rest the refrain about how the current term of the U.S. Supreme Court is among the most momentous in history. The court’s terms are like presidential elections: Always, history has never seen one as important as...

www.twincities.com

Slate

The Supreme Court Is to Blame for Racist Policing

On a recent episode of Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick spoke with Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of Berkeley Law, about the Supreme Court’s latest rulings on police immunity and his new book, Presumed Guilty: How the Supreme Court Empowered the Police and Subverted Civil Rights. A portion of their conversation, which has been edited and condensed for clarity, has been transcribed below.
The Conversation U.S.

Supreme Court rulings always include the perspective of a white male, but often exclude viewpoints of Black and Latina justices

In recent decades, much progress has been made in diversifying the Supreme Court. While only white males served as justices for more than 175 years, the court now includes three female justices, one Black and one Latina justice. Despite the increased diversity, however, the court’s voting rules often exclude minority viewpoints. Like most other courts, the Supreme Court decides its cases by a majority vote. If at least five of the nine justices agree on a resolution, they are able to determine the court’s decision and impose their preferred outcome. If other justices disagree, they cannot ensure that their views are taken...
arcamax.com

Commentary: The Supreme Court is broken and needs to be reformed

The Supreme Court's reputation has been sullied by deeply contentious confirmation processes and the resulting polarizing rulings by its own justices. One would hope that the commission convened by President Joe Biden would at least acknowledge that this is a problem significant enough to warrant consideration of some transformative reform. But if the commission's first public deliberations Oct. 15 are any indication of the trajectory of this group, it has a ways to go before even agreeing on this fundamental premise.
Washington Post

Supreme Court term limits wouldn’t solve anything

The writer is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit. Imposing term limits on Supreme Court justices is a terrible idea that threatens to become more popular by the day. The latest support for this misguided change comes from President Biden’s Commission on the Supreme Court, which on Thursday released a draft expressing sympathy for the idea of doing away with lifetime tenure, noting backing for that change across the ideological spectrum.
Daily Mail

Two Conservative members of Biden's Supreme Court packing commission quit while members are STILL split over whether to add more justices to the bench

President Biden's bipartisan commission studying potential ways to change the Supreme Court lost two of its conservative members on Friday, even as it remained split on the idea of court packing. Caleb Nelson, a law professor at the University of Virginia who clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas, and Jack Goldsmith,...
mynews13.com

Supreme Court commission draft report bullish on term limits for justices, less so on expanding bench

The commission tasked by President Joe Biden to study possible changes to the Supreme Court has released some of its highly anticipated initial findings. While the draft report did not detail any concrete recommendations, it spoke positively about term limits for justices, who currently enjoy lifetime appointments to the bench. On the other hand, it said that while Congress does have the power to expand the size of the court, it was divided on whether or not lawmakers should actually do so.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Supreme Court commission talks positively of shorter terms

WASHINGTON (AP) — A commission tasked with studying potential changes to the Supreme Court has released a first look at its review, a draft report that is cautious in discussing proposals for expanding the court but also speaks approvingly of term limits for justices. The 36-member bipartisan commission, largely composed...
erienewsnow.com

Stephen Breyer says now isn't the time to lose faith in the Supreme Court

Justice Stephen Breyer is not giving up on the Supreme Court. In a wide-ranging interview with CNN on Wednesday, the senior liberal justice expressed caution about some of the ideas raised before the presidential commission studying the Supreme Court, asserted the importance of people accepting rulings they dislike, and insisted that despite the discord seen recently in opinions, the justices get along.
northwestgeorgianews.com

Stephen L. Carter: Congress itself should prosecute those it charges with contempt

If Steve Bannon and other former aides to President Donald Trump refuse to testify before the congressional committee looking into the events of Jan. 6, should they be held in contempt? Plenty of partisans seem to be rooting for this result. I’d suggest to this and future Congresses that witnesses should be held in contempt only if the members are willing to return to the days when senators and representatives did their own dirty work.
WRAL

Justice Clarence Thomas: the Supreme Court's influencer

CNN — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas took his seat on the far end of the bench in 1991 feeling -- he once said -- "beat up" by the workload. A bitter confirmation battle marked by allegations of sexual harassment by Anita Hill was over, but liberals still lamented the fact that a 43-year-old conservative would take the place of retired civil rights icon Justice Thurgood Marshall.
The Independent

‘The impact is catastrophic’: Justice Sotomayor sounds alarm on Supreme Court refusal to block abortion law

US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has warned that the impact of the high court’s latest refusal to block a ban on abortions at six weeks of pregnancy in Texas is “catastrophic”.The nation’s high court agreed to fast track a review of the law, with the court beginning arguments in the case on 1 November. But the ban will remain in effect, the court ruled on 22 October.Justice Sotomayor wrote in a seven-page opinion that she “cannot capture the totality of this harm in these pages” and criticised the court’s apparent flattening of constitutional rights protected under the landmark...
northwestgeorgianews.com

Supreme Court refuses again to block Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday refused again to put on hold a Texas abortion law that makes it illegal for doctors to end a pregnancy after about six weeks. Instead, the justices said they will hear arguments next month on whether the Justice Department has standing to sue Texas over a law that denies women their right to choose abortion.
Teen Vogue

The Shadow Docket: How Supreme Court Conservatives Are Manipulating Justice

On September 1, the Supreme Court allowed Texas’s SB 8 to go into effect. This law, which Justice Sonia Sotomayor called “a breathtaking act of defiance — of the Constitution, of [the Supreme] Court’s precedents, and of the rights of women seeking abortions throughout Texas,” allows anyone to sue abortion providers in Texas if they assist in performing abortions after the six-week mark of pregnancy. This ruling was roundly criticized by the public and four justices in dissent: Chief Justice John Roberts, plus justices Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer, and Elena Kagan. In her dissent, Kagan wrote that the “ruling illustrates just how far the Court’s ‘shadow docket’ decisions may depart from the usual principles of appellate process.” By doing so, she added her voice to the crowd criticizing how this conservative Court has used its shadow docket to destabilize American law and force conservative outcomes on the public in the dead of night.
Slate

The Supreme Court Deals a Harsh, Unanimous Blow to Police Reform

The Supreme Court dealt a blow to police reform in two unanimous decisions on Monday shielding officers from lawsuits accusing them of illegal brutality. Both rulings endorse a nearly insurmountable version of qualified immunity, the doctrine that protects police and other state officials from suit, raising the bar even higher for victims of unconstitutional conduct. The rulings are a major setback for the campaign to rein in qualified immunity and a clear signal that a majority of the court remains eager to protect violent officers from accountability.
Herald Tribune

OPINION: Cortez fish story, once in the Supreme Court, continues to grow

John Yates was a typical fisherman from Cortez, the lines on his sea-weary face displayed proudly, like a general's stars. On Aug. 23, 2007, Yates was fishing for grouper aboard a boat called the “Miss Katie,” about 60 miles out in the Gulf of Mexico, when an event unfolded that would lead to the United States Supreme Court, and years later, the Capitol Building during an insurrection.
