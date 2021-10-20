CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Mainly dry Thursday before higher rain chances return

By Meteorologist Andrew Adams
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nPeus_0cWmqj6200

Moisture starts to creep back into the region on Thursday. We’ll be a little more humid during the afternoon, and there is a chance for some stray sprinkles, though the best chance for that is in Collier County.

The morning will start off comfortable again with lows in the upper 60s near 70.

Our afternoons warm up to about 90 for the next few days.

As we go into the weekend, rain chances increase. Friday and Saturday feature isolated to scattered shower chances, but the highest chance for rain comes in on Sunday.

Much deeper tropical moisture sets up shop over the region, and a pretty consistent east wind will bring the rain focus to the western half of the Peninsula.

The middle of next week is trending on the quieter side: warm afternoons with a stray shower.

Tracking the tropics:

Tropical development is not expected in the next five days, per the National Hurricane Center.

