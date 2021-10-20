The Jojoba Hills SKP Resort’s 24th Annual Community Yard Sale was held Oct. 22-34 in Aguanga and was a tremendous success for both the resort residents and visitors that left with literally tons of finds. The event, well known for having huge amounts of articles to browse and purchase, was held with the help of many volunteers. From shuttling golf carts loaded with items to waiting vehicles to organizing the sale merchandise, tagging and checking shoppers out, the sale went smoothly. The 300-family yard sale featured collections of donations from resort residents. From pots and pans, books, clothes and jewelry to tools, camping gear, furniture and yes, the kitchen sink, are staples for the annual affair. The community yard sale has grown and become more renowned every year. [gal.

10 HOURS AGO