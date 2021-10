On Tuesday, tennis star Emma Raducanu was announced as the new face of Dior's fashion and beauty collection. It's no surprise the 18 year old has been snapped up as an ambassador for a big brand: after her colossal win at the US Open back in September, a big deal was on the cards. The biggest question was who she’d sign on the dotted line with. It turned out to be Dior. The signs pointed to the luxury fashion house when Raducanu wore a Dior dress to the No Time To Die premiere last month, and little under a month later, she’s the brand’s new ambassador.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO