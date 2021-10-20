CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny again today as we start a warming trend

By James Hopkins
wbtw.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunny weather will continue, and it will get a little warmer. High pressure will continue to control our weather through Thursday, bringing plenty of sunshine. However, the center of the high will...

www.wbtw.com

wbtw.com

Rain will end late tonight

Rain will come to an end overnight, but clouds will linger into the weekend. Cloudy and breezy tonight with periods of rain. There is still a chance for severe thunderstorms along the coast from 8pm until midnight, but most of the instability required to produce these storms will stay offshore. If a thunderstorm or two can develop, there will be a chance for damaging wind gusts or even a tornado. The rain will wind down after midnight. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and windy, and there will be a few stray showers around. The clouds will continue into Saturday, and it will be cool to start the weekend with highs in the 60s. The clouds will move away Saturday night, and sunshine will return on Sunday. This sunny weather will continue into next week, bringing a warming trend. Highs will be in the 70s next week. A cold front could bring a few showers Wednesday or Thursday.
WCPO

More rain ahead right into the weekend

A stubborn rainmaker will continue the onslaught of rain for Friday and more is on track into the weekend. However, there is a change for Halloween. So, this same area of low pressure will be around right into Friday night football. The wet weather will not be as heavy as what fell on Thursdayand will come more in waves.
wbtw.com

Weather Alert Day: Strong late day storms possible

Rain, and even a few thunderstorms will move into the area late today. Clouds will increase throughout the day with showers arriving midday and into the afternoon. Showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible this evening. If warm and humid air pushes into the Carolinas, there will be...
Weather
KGUN 9

Our warming trend continues as we bring the week to a close

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will climb even higher to bring the work and school week to a close. High pressure will strengthen and allow temperatures to hover around 90° by Friday afternoon. The warm air will stick around for Halloween weekend and make for some nice trick-or-treat weather on...
TUCSON, AZ
krcrtv.com

Sunny and warmer today

Redding, Calif. — Dry and warmer weather returns today and tomorrow before another cool and unsettled pattern comes back this weekend. Today will be the peak of the warming trend with highs in the mid 70's under sunny skies. Friday will see an increase in cloud cover with slightly cooler...
REDDING, CA
KATC News

Windy and Cooler

After a strong line of storms blew through Wednesday, skies are expected to be sunny for a while this morning with some cloudiness sliding in later this afternoon. The big difference will be the temperatures and the humidity levels today, both significantly lower as dry, cool air pushes in behind the cold front. But the big story in weather today will be the wind. A wind advisory is in effect today, winds should remain in the 20-25mph range most of the day with some gusts pushing over 35mph!
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Rain Expected To Stick Around Through Thursday

Weather Resources: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The raindrops that started to fall on Wednesday aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, as the showers are expected to stick around through most of Thursday. The day will boast slightly below-average temperatures in the high 40s in the eastern part of the state, with the western portion potentially seeing low 50s. Showers are expected to start diminishing in the afternoon before drying out in the evening and into Friday. The clearing trend is part of an overall slow-to-develop pattern. 🌧️CONTEXT: This storm brought 2-day rainfall totals of at least 1/2" across most of #MNwx, with...
MINNESOTA STATE

