CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Let’s talk about Dan Mullen’s long-term future at Florida

By Matt Baker
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y92FJ_0cWmq9bF00
Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen and his program are headed the wrong way after a third consecutive loss to LSU. [ MATTHEW HINTON | AP ]

If the winning coach lost his job, it’s fair to start wondering about the losing coach — one whose tenure is heading in the wrong direction.

Let’s take a step back and do what Mullen and his Gators planned to do during the off week: evaluate.

This isn’t meant to be hot-seat speculation. Think of this as the backdrop for a discussion that is likely to continue in the coming weeks, if not months.

The program has regressed since he won back-to-back New Year’s Six bowls in his first two years. Mullen had one of the most prolific offenses in program history last season and went 8-4. He is 4-6 over his last 10 games. That’s the same record Jim McElwain had over his final 10 games and that Will Muschamp had at the time of his firing.

If the Gators lose next week to Georgia — they’ll enter as underdogs — UF will clinch a second straight season with at least four losses. Since Steve Spurrier made the Gators a national power, three coaches have had back-to-back years with at least four defeats: McElwain, Muschamp and Ron Zook. All of them were gone before the end of the next season.

Mullen is one of eight coaches nationally who makes at least $7 million annually, according to USA Today. His record against the other seven: 2-9.

Mullen’s first four recruiting classes ranked 14th, ninth, ninth and 12th nationally, while the unfinished 2022 crop sits 14th. That’s good for most programs but probably not good enough for Florida, and it doesn’t inspire enough confidence for the future.

Though Mullen hasn’t lived up to UF’s championship expectations — his only title is an SEC East crown — he hasn’t been disastrous either. He is 33-12 (.733 winning percentage) through three and a half seasons. That’s much better than McElwain (22-12, .647), Muschamp (28-21, .579) and Zook (23-14, .622).

In the past decade, only three SEC coaches have been fired with better records than Mullen: LSU’s Les Miles (.770 winning percentage), Georgia’s Mark Richt (.740) and Orgeron (.742).

Though the Gators haven’t been in the championship mix, you can argue that they aren’t far away either. Florida joins Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia as the only programs to appear in a New Year’s Six bowl game or the College Football Playoff each of the last three seasons.

You can also argue that Mullen is making up for his lack of recruiting success through the transfer portal, where he has added five-star talents like defensive end Brenton Cox and receiver Justin Shorter. Mullen has compiled the nation’s seventh most talented team, according to 247Sports. That’s good enough to be in the title hunt.

Mullen’s buyout is a flat $12 million (or whatever’s left on his contract, if that figure is smaller). That’s different than many other coaches, whose buyouts change based on how many years remain on the contract. Mullen’s buyout is the same now as it is next year or in 2024.

In December, the NCAA determined that Mullen “did not promote an atmosphere of compliance” and gave him a one-year show-cause penalty for the program’s recruiting violations. UF was put on probation for the first time in three decades; that’s a big deal for a program that traditionally prides itself on doing things the right way.

Though Mullen fits UF’s culture better than McElwain did, he has a prickly personality. Some of his antics — like wearing a Darth Vader costume after a brawl against Missouri — have not been well received.

The Gators, including athletic director Scott Stricklin, have been under scrutiny for how they handled allegations that now-former women’s basketball coach Cameron Newbauer mistreated players. Would administrators want to handle a football coaching search while they navigate any potential fallout from that scandal?

It’s worth remembering that Stricklin hired Mullen, and athletic directors usually are more reluctant to fire coaches they brought on than ones they inherited. It’s also uncommon for coaches to be fired so soon after signing an extension.

LSU and USC already are looking for coaches. Both jobs are as good as, if not better, than Florida, and could dilute a candidate pool that isn’t loaded with big names.

This is the ultimate question. Whether Mullen is a great coach is debatable, but he’s at least a good one. How many coaches would be obvious upgrades, interested in the job and the right institutional fit? The list is short, which means the risk is high.

Georgia gambled after the 2015 season, replacing Richt with Nick Saban’s top lieutenant, Kirby Smart. Under Smart, the Bulldogs have played for a national title and are the favorites to win it all this year.

But LSU took the same risk a year later by firing Miles. The Tigers replaced him with … Orgeron, the coach they just fired.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 5

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Dan Mullen still mum on Anthony Richardson or Emory Jones as Florida starter

Florida coach Dan Mullen did not say whether the Gators will keep Emory Jones as the starting quarterback or turn the job over to redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson. On the weekly SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday, Mullen was asked repeatedly about who would start. He did not answer, aside from saying that both quarterbacks will play. He said UF hasn’t yet scripted out the first play for the Georgia game, which would include who starts as the game’s most important position.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Saints’ Jameis Winston is a friendly foe Bucs desperately want to beat

TAMPA ― Jason Pierre-Paul is used to chasing Jameis Winston to the ends of the earth. The former teammates went hiking together in Colorado during the offseason. But Pierre-Paul is even more eager to be reunited with Winston on the football field and navigate his way to the Saints quarterback when the Bucs play New Orleans Sunday in a key NFC South game.
NFL
kion546.com

Spotlight on Florida’s Mullen could dim or intensify vs UGA

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — At best, Florida coach Dan Mullen is merely experiencing a down year. At worst, his team has plateaued and needs a leadership change. The reality is probably somewhere in between. Mullen has provided Florida with more downs than ups during the last two seasons. That’s raised speculation about the direction of the program and Mullen’s long-term viability as its coach. The Gators have lost six of their last eight against Power Five opponents. The spotlight on Mullen will either dim or intensify when the unranked Gators play top-ranked Georgia in nearby Jacksonville next Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Missouri State
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Besides the obvious, here's why Dan Mullen's optics could get even worse in Jacksonville

If you believe that Saturday’s showdown in Jacksonville is a “nothing to lose” game for Dan Mullen, well, I’d beg to differ. Mullen has a game to lose. Specifically, he has a rivalry game that he can lose for the 3rd time in his 4 years at Florida. He’s in danger of suffering his 4th SEC loss of 2021 before the calendar turns to November. That hasn’t happened to Florida since 2011, which was Year 1 of the Will Muschamp era.
FOOTBALL
inallkindsofweather.com

LSU is the third biggest game of the Dan Mullen Era at Florida

The reason there was no “Five Takeaways” postgame article from Florida’s 42-0 shelling of Vanderbilt last weekend is because there was nothing to take away from the game. The Commodores are one of the four or five worst teams in all of Division I FBS, and other than some short-form rage from Dan Mullen at halftime, we didn’t see anything happen that we didn’t expect. Florida did what it was supposed to do against an inferior opponent.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Spurrier
Person
Mark Richt
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Les Miles
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Jim Mcelwain
Person
Will Muschamp
247Sports

Florida football: Dan Mullen says it's a 'good label' after reporter calls Anthony Richardson 'transcendent'

Even in a losing effort, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson proved he was an electric playmaker during the Gators' 49-42 loss to LSU Saturday. After starting quarterback Emory Jones struggled, Richardson subbed in permanently and went wild with four straight touchdown drives, leading to plenty of postgame chatter about the signal-caller.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Florida Gators football: Dan Mullen questioned after UF's 49-42 loss at LSU

After suffering a 49-42 loss to a struggling LSU Tigers team over the weekend, the Florida Gators have fallen out of the top 25 and are just one game over .500 on the 2021 season. Just one year removed from playing in the SEC Championship Game, fourth-year UF head coach Dan Mullen appears to have his hands full. Is there a cause for concern with Florida and the program under Mullen? Sunday on Episode 192 of Late Kick Live, 247Sports' Josh Pate explained.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Dan Mullen assesses Florida quarterback situation moving forward

The Florida Gators lost another tough one on the road on Saturday. The Gators fell in a shootout against the LSU Tigers 49-42. In the game, there were a lot of opportunities for Florida on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball but their prolonged quarterback controversy continues to take the spotlight.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida College#College Football Playoff#American Football#Gators#Usa Today#Sec#Lsu
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen talks Georgia defense, QB plan, Kaiir Elam's return

Dan Mullen knows his Florida offense will have its hands full Saturday against what has been a dominant Georgia defense this season. The Gators coach was asked Wednesday where he thought the Bulldogs had improved the most from a year ago. “Looking at them, it would be the physicality of...
NFL
AllGators

Florida Gators Mailbag: Is Dan Mullen on the Hot Seat?

The Florida Gators' 2021 season has fallen off the rails following three losses in their first seven games and upsets to unranked teams in two of their last three games. Florida fans are frustrated, naturally. Many are asking what's in store for the future of the program under head coach Dan Mullen, and rightfully so.
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen discusses Todd Grantham's job security, defensive staff situation

Dan Mullen is increasingly facing questions about Todd Grantham’s job security as the Florida defense continues to see struggles, especially stopping the run. However, Mullen has not yet admitted to any changes about Grantham, the defensive coordinator, or the rest of the defensive staff. “Right now, we’re looking at getting...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Dan Mullen addresses Todd Grantham's status, potential staff changes

Florida head coach Dan Mullen addressed defensive coordinator Todd Grantham’s status after Florida lost to a hapless LSU team in stunning fashion on Saturday. “Right now we’re getting ready to play Georgia, to be honest with you,” Mullen said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “I haven’t looked at all of our coaches’ contracts. I’m sure we have a bunch of contracts up at some point and that’s something that we look at after the season when it’s more appropriate to do those things.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
Grant Piper News

Florida's Dan Mullen Under Fire After Losing Six of Eight Previous Power 5 Games

Coach Dan MullenUniversity Athletic Association, Inc. Dan Mullen thrilled Gator fans in 2020 with an explosive trip to the SEC Championship game against Alabama. The Gator offense was one of the most prolific in college football history and was headlined by a trio of now NFL players Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts, and Kadarius Toney. The games and the stats made a compelling case for what Gator football could look like going forward under Mullen who was the Florida offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit previews Georgia, Florida showdown, defines keys for Dan Mullen

Florida coach Dan Mullen is facing the critics this week heading into Saturday's game against top-ranked Georgia, but despite the Gators' struggles this season, ESPN College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party could be a competitive one. "I’ll never look at a Dan Mullen-coached team...
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

SEC football power rankings 2021: Will Georgia end Dan Mullen’s Florida tenure?

SEC football power rankings entering Week 9 when Florida and Georgia clash in Jacksonville and Ole Miss and Auburn meet in an SEC West battle. With a relatively easy and predictable week of college football behind us, it’s time to examine how the SEC looks right now. The SEC had a fairly straightforward slate of games with no real upsets or surprises.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
46K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy