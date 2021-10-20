Let’s talk about Dan Mullen’s long-term future at Florida

Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen and his program are headed the wrong way after a third consecutive loss to LSU. [ MATTHEW HINTON | AP ]

If the winning coach lost his job, it’s fair to start wondering about the losing coach — one whose tenure is heading in the wrong direction.

Let’s take a step back and do what Mullen and his Gators planned to do during the off week: evaluate.

This isn’t meant to be hot-seat speculation. Think of this as the backdrop for a discussion that is likely to continue in the coming weeks, if not months.

The program has regressed since he won back-to-back New Year’s Six bowls in his first two years. Mullen had one of the most prolific offenses in program history last season and went 8-4. He is 4-6 over his last 10 games. That’s the same record Jim McElwain had over his final 10 games and that Will Muschamp had at the time of his firing.

If the Gators lose next week to Georgia — they’ll enter as underdogs — UF will clinch a second straight season with at least four losses. Since Steve Spurrier made the Gators a national power, three coaches have had back-to-back years with at least four defeats: McElwain, Muschamp and Ron Zook. All of them were gone before the end of the next season.

Mullen is one of eight coaches nationally who makes at least $7 million annually, according to USA Today. His record against the other seven: 2-9.

Mullen’s first four recruiting classes ranked 14th, ninth, ninth and 12th nationally, while the unfinished 2022 crop sits 14th. That’s good for most programs but probably not good enough for Florida, and it doesn’t inspire enough confidence for the future.

Though Mullen hasn’t lived up to UF’s championship expectations — his only title is an SEC East crown — he hasn’t been disastrous either. He is 33-12 (.733 winning percentage) through three and a half seasons. That’s much better than McElwain (22-12, .647), Muschamp (28-21, .579) and Zook (23-14, .622).

In the past decade, only three SEC coaches have been fired with better records than Mullen: LSU’s Les Miles (.770 winning percentage), Georgia’s Mark Richt (.740) and Orgeron (.742).

Though the Gators haven’t been in the championship mix, you can argue that they aren’t far away either. Florida joins Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia as the only programs to appear in a New Year’s Six bowl game or the College Football Playoff each of the last three seasons.

You can also argue that Mullen is making up for his lack of recruiting success through the transfer portal, where he has added five-star talents like defensive end Brenton Cox and receiver Justin Shorter. Mullen has compiled the nation’s seventh most talented team, according to 247Sports. That’s good enough to be in the title hunt.

Mullen’s buyout is a flat $12 million (or whatever’s left on his contract, if that figure is smaller). That’s different than many other coaches, whose buyouts change based on how many years remain on the contract. Mullen’s buyout is the same now as it is next year or in 2024.

In December, the NCAA determined that Mullen “did not promote an atmosphere of compliance” and gave him a one-year show-cause penalty for the program’s recruiting violations. UF was put on probation for the first time in three decades; that’s a big deal for a program that traditionally prides itself on doing things the right way.

Though Mullen fits UF’s culture better than McElwain did, he has a prickly personality. Some of his antics — like wearing a Darth Vader costume after a brawl against Missouri — have not been well received.

The Gators, including athletic director Scott Stricklin, have been under scrutiny for how they handled allegations that now-former women’s basketball coach Cameron Newbauer mistreated players. Would administrators want to handle a football coaching search while they navigate any potential fallout from that scandal?

It’s worth remembering that Stricklin hired Mullen, and athletic directors usually are more reluctant to fire coaches they brought on than ones they inherited. It’s also uncommon for coaches to be fired so soon after signing an extension.

LSU and USC already are looking for coaches. Both jobs are as good as, if not better, than Florida, and could dilute a candidate pool that isn’t loaded with big names.

This is the ultimate question. Whether Mullen is a great coach is debatable, but he’s at least a good one. How many coaches would be obvious upgrades, interested in the job and the right institutional fit? The list is short, which means the risk is high.

Georgia gambled after the 2015 season, replacing Richt with Nick Saban’s top lieutenant, Kirby Smart. Under Smart, the Bulldogs have played for a national title and are the favorites to win it all this year.

But LSU took the same risk a year later by firing Miles. The Tigers replaced him with … Orgeron, the coach they just fired.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.