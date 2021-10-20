CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavers Appointed as Charles Co. Recreation, Parks, and Tourism Director

By Charles County Public Information Office
Charles County Administrator Mark Belton is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelli Beavers as the director of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism. As the director of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism, Beavers will oversee the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism operations, program planning, and coordinating tourist attractions to market the County. Beavers will begin her employment with Charles County Government on Monday, Nov. 15.

Beavers is a strategic, visionary leader who has nearly thirty years of management experience in the public and non-profit sectors. For more than a decade, Beavers has served as the Division Chief for the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission. In this role, she managed, directed, and implemented a $19 million complex parks and recreation program, including oversight of 21 multi-use facilities, 100+ parks and playgrounds, 125 full-time and 500 seasonal staff. Prior to this leadership position as Division Chief, she served as the Principal Administrative Manager for the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission and in several other capacities in recreation services.

“I am pleased to welcome Ms. Beavers to Charles County Government,” said County Administrator Mark Belton. “Her experience in the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission will benefit the residents and visitors of Charles County as well as leading the continued great works of the Recreation, Parks, and Tourism Department.”

Beavers led the process for opening multi-generational, multi-disciplinary recreation and aquatic complexes, including the Southern Area Aquatic and Recreation Complex in Brandywine, MD, a first-of-its-kind multigenerational facility in this area.  She also supervised operations for several brand-new and renovated park and recreation facilities, parks, and amenities. Beavers is also experienced in managing multimillion-dollar budgets, creating new revenue streams, and leveraging this information to identify opportunities and design fiscal strategies to improve performance.

Beavers said, “Everyone matters and deserves quality of life which is what parks and recreation can provide.  My greatest desire is to positively impact the quality of life for everyone through play, parks, preservation, and future planning.”

Beavers has a master’s degree in counseling from the University of DC, Washington, D.C., and a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from Howard University, in Washington, D.C. She is certified as a Parks and Recreation Professional and holds Public Performance Measurement and Public Management Certification certificates.

