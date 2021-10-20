CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert Sheriff Announces ‘Gold Star Foundation’ for Student Scholarships

By Calvert County Sheriff's Office
 8 days ago
Sheriff Mike Evans and a committee of Calvert County citizens have established a non-profit organization entitled the Sheriff’s Office Gold Star Foundation, Inc.

The intent of this diverse panel of volunteers is to award scholarships to students enrolled in high schools throughout Calvert County who are interested in a law enforcement career. The foundation’s goal is to grant four scholarships to deserving graduating students to assist with college expenses in the spring of 2022.

In order to move forward, we need your support in funding this cause. Any monetary donation received would be greatly appreciated. You may contribute by checks made payable to the Sheriff’s Office Gold Star Foundation, Inc. and mailed to 30 Church Street, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 or visit the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and make your donation through PayPal at: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=G58FJM64LD7PY

Thank you for your consideration and your support of the outstanding students in our local communities.

