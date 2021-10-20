CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

St. Mary’s Commission for Women Seeks Community Input

By St. Mary's County Public Information Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LvF0i_0cWmq3It00

LEONARDTOWN, MD – October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month; statistics indicate that one in four women have experienced violence in an intimate relationship. Therefore, the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women has made addressing Domestic Violence issues a primary focus.

Domestic Violence has long been considered a private matter – not anyone else’s business. It is our business: our neighbors, our families, our schools, our churches, and our places of employment. It affects the wealthy and poor alike, regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, or gender; and it affects not only adults but also children. Domestic violence impacts our entire community.

In 2017, the Maryland Commission for Women held a listening tour to determine what issues most concern the women of our state. Domestic Violence was the number one issue identified. In St. Mary’s County, it was also the number one issue of concern.

Since statistics tell us that women between 18 and 24 are the most vulnerable, we continue to work diligently to help young people learn the warning signs. For the past several years, the Commission for Women has partnered with the public schools to educate our youth about developing healthy relationships that they can carry into adulthood. We’re currently collaborating with the County Health Department’s Violence, Injury and Trauma Task Force (VITAT) to inform youth and their parents about the warning signs and dangers of unhealthy relationships.

A Commission for Women member serves on the Family Violence Coordinating Council, a group of the many agencies that provide service to victims in the county. This affiliation allows us to stay informed of current needs, resources, and statistics in our county.

This complex issue requires and deserves a multifaceted approach. We’re asking community members, victims, or friends to share their experiences and concerns with us. Let us know what resources or services would make your journey out of abuse easier and safer.

You may share your ideas in multiple ways. Contact a Commission for Women member by:

If you or your loved one is in an abusive situation and you need immediate help, contact The Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy at 301-373-4141 or call 911.

The post St. Mary’s Commission for Women Seeks Community Input appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Commissioners October 26, 2021, Meeting Briefs

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, the Economic Development Department, Department of Human Resources, and Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff provided an update on Goal 4: Education of the Commissioners’ Goals and Objectives. This included the County Commissioners’ collaboration with and funding for the Board of Education and the College of Southern Maryland; and internal workforce development […] The post Charles Co. Commissioners October 26, 2021, Meeting Briefs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CalvertHealth Foundation launches Giving for Gifted Hands Campaign, Invites Community to Participate in Virtual Gala

Prince Frederick, MD –  The CalvertHealth Foundation recently announced the “Giving for Gifted Hands” campaign to enhance the medical center’s surgical program. CalvertHealth is committed to investing in the talent and technology to provide its patients and the community access to advanced surgical options close to home. With more than 50 surgeons on the medical […] The post CalvertHealth Foundation launches Giving for Gifted Hands Campaign, Invites Community to Participate in Virtual Gala appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Senator Ellis Helps local Sierra Club plant 300th Tree In Southern Maryland

On Sunday afternoon, October 24, Maryland State Senator Arthur Ellis, 28th legislative district, volunteered to assist Rosa Hance, The Chair of the Maryland Chapter of the Sierra Club, her husband, Ben, Chair of the Southern Maryland Chapter of the Sierra Club, her two children and seven other local volunteers’ plant nine maple and oak trees at […] The post Senator Ellis Helps local Sierra Club plant 300th Tree In Southern Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonardtown, MD
Leonardtown, MD
Society
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Leonardtown, MD
Government
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CSM establishes ‘safer on-campus task force’ to recommend covid-19 vaccination requirement policy

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) announces a “Safer on Campus Task Force” has been established to research practices at other institutions of higher education and to recommend strategies on how CSM will implement an employee and student COVID-19 vaccination requirement by the start of the spring term, which begins Jan. 18, 2022.   “This group […] The post CSM establishes ‘safer on-campus task force’ to recommend covid-19 vaccination requirement policy appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGES
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Expanded Eligibility for COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters in St. Mary’s County

LEONARDTOWN, MD (October 21, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has updated eligibility criteria for local COVID-19 vaccine additional dose/booster clinics in accordance with authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Most residents who previously received Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines may now be eligible for an additional dose/booster dose. Most prior Pfizer recipients continue to be eligible for a booster dose.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Arts Council Spotlight on the Arts: Tom Rogers

Our Spotlight on the Arts is shining brightly on Tom Rogers! We selected Tom after admiring the fabulous new mural which he co-created at The Brüdergarten Beer Garden (located at Shepherd’s Old Field Market). Tom and fellow artist Dan Ropp designed and painted the 15-foot high x 30-foot wide piece in just under two weeks! […] The post St. Mary’s Arts Council Spotlight on the Arts: Tom Rogers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Anne Arundel Board Of Education Approves Plan To Shift School Start And Dismissal Times For 2022-2023 School Year

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County has given its stamp of approval to formally shift to healthier school start and dismissal times when the 2022-2023 school year begins next fall. The Board had previously requested a plan that would implement new start times in January 2022. In a unanimous vote last night, however, […] The post Anne Arundel Board Of Education Approves Plan To Shift School Start And Dismissal Times For 2022-2023 School Year appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCPS Board of Ed appoints new Great Mills Assistant Principal

LEONARDTOWN, MD – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of October 20, 2021. The Board appointed Mr. Daniel Hart as Assistant Principal, 12 month, at Great Mills High School.  Mr. Hart holds a Bachelor’s Degree from West Liberty State University and a […] The post SMCPS Board of Ed appoints new Great Mills Assistant Principal appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMd Chronicle Week in Review for October 16-22, 2021

Calvert County: North Beach man charged in Fastop Armed Robbery: On October 19, 2021, around 4:51 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Patrol Bureau responded to the Fastop located at 8834 Chesapeake Avenue in North Beach, MD for the report of armed robbery… Read more Long-time North Beach Public Works employee retires after 32 […] The post SoMd Chronicle Week in Review for October 16-22, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
NORTH BEACH, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s College Board of Maryland Meets Oct. 16

St. Mary’s College of Maryland Board of Trustees met in person and virtually on Saturday, October 16, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Board acted on several items including approving the College’s revised telework policy. The revised telework policy applies to the employees of the College, including those covered under the collective bargaining agreement with AFSCME. […] The post St. Mary’s College Board of Maryland Meets Oct. 16 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#County Commission#Race#The Commission For Women
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy