CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Poll: Half of voters say American democracy under 'major threat'

The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHnXP_0cWmq2QA00

More than half of Americans say the nation’s democracy is under major threat, and more than a third say they do not believe that votes cast in the 2022 midterm elections will be counted accurately after a year-long campaign by supporters of former President Donald Trump to undermine the integrity of America’s electoral system.

Elections experts and democracy advocates have been sounding increasingly anxious alarms about the assault on American democracy, but a new poll conducted for Grinnell College by the Iowa-based pollster Ann Selzer finds Trump backers are the most likely to worry about the future of democracy.

The poll, released Wednesday, found 52 percent of adults, 55 percent of likely voters, two-thirds of self-described conservatives and a whopping 76 percent of Trump supporters said American democracy is under major threat.

“There is a general sense in the public that American democracy is in trouble,” said Peter Hanson, a political scientist at Grinnell College and the poll’s director. “That threat is felt particularly acutely by Republicans.”

Concern for the health of American democracy crosses party, geographic and socio-economic lines: About four in ten supporters of President Joe Biden and a little more than a third of Democratic voters said the same. Older voters are more likely to see a major threat to American democracy than are younger voters, and those in rural areas are more likely to describe a major threat than those in urban or suburban areas.

Just 30 percent of voters say they are very confident that votes cast in the 2022 midterm elections will be counted as voters intended. Thirty-eight percent say they are not too confident or not at all confident that votes will be counted correctly — a number that skyrockets to nearly two-thirds of Republican voters.

Among Biden backers, 89 percent said they were very or somewhat confident that votes in next year’s elections would be counted correctly.

“On the Republican side, rhetoric about a stolen election has metastasized,” Hanson said. “Democratic confidence in the vote has actually gone up by over 10 points despite the fact that there have been all these changes in election laws in Republican states that have gotten attention in the media.”

The results come after a sustained campaign by Trump and his allies to undermine confidence in the results of an election he clearly lost a year ago. Republican legislators and conservative activists have cited unspecified or unproven claims of fraud to advance hundreds of measures aimed at increasing security around elections — or tightening access to the ballot box, in the view of democracy advocates — in recent months.

Republicans have also pursued self-described audits of election results in places like Maricopa County, Ariz., and in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia. The Maricopa County results verified official tallies that showed Biden carried the county, and with it Arizona’s electoral votes; a judge in Georgia recently threw out a request to inspect absentee ballots after investigators found no evidence of fraud or deception.

No other investigations have turned up evidence of widespread voter fraud.

But the message that election results are fraudulent, advanced repeatedly and without evidence by a former president stewing in the embarrassment at his own defeat, is sinking in with Republican voters.

“If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in ’22 or ’24. It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do,” Trump said, without providing thorough, conclusive or even tangentially related evidence.

Trump’s insistence on sewing doubt has worried Republican strategists and elected officials, who say undermining confidence risks sidelining the voters their party needs to win back control of the House and Senate. They worry about a repeat of January runoff elections in Georgia, when tens of thousands of Republicans who voted in the previous November sat on their hands — and delivered Senate control to Democrats, as Sens. Raphael Warnock (D) and Jon Ossoff (D) beat two incumbent Republicans.

Overall, nine in ten Americans say it is very or fairly important that the United States remain a democracy, including 96 percent of Biden backers and 94 percent of Trump supporters.

But few Americans place significant amounts of trust in the federal government: Just 7 percent of voters said they have high degrees of trust in the federal government in Washington, D.C., including only 14 percent of Democrats — in spite of the fact that their party controls the White House and both chambers of Congress.

Hanson said those findings are worrying, and similar to what might be found in fledgling democracies that struggle with stability and even violence around the world.

“Low levels of trust in the government are associated with weak democracies worldwide. That’s why this number concerns us, the fact that it is so terribly low suggests that there may be a more systemic concern, that people are disillusioned with the government’s ability to solve their problems,” he said. “We start to see demands for changes to systems of government, violence, the sort of things that we’ve started to see in the United States.”

The Grinnell College National Poll, conducted October 13-17, surveyed 915 adults over the age of 18, 735 of whom were classified as likely voters. The overall survey carried a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Houston Chronicle

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz delays dozens of President Joe Biden's ambassador nominations, stoking feud over national security

WASHINGTON — By this point in the Trump administration, Kay Bailey Hutchison, a former U.S. senator from Texas, had been settled into her new Brussels-based post as NATO ambassador for several months. But Julianne Smith, nominated to succeed her by President Joe Biden in June, is still waiting in the wings for Senate confirmation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Senator John Cornyn: It Will Take President Biden & Democrats To Lose Their Majorities To Realize How Unpopular Their Border Policies Are With Americans

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the border surge. Cornyn said the surge is the worst he has ever seen because the Biden administration is actively encouraging policies of non-enforcement. Cornyn feels it will take another election before Democrats, and particularly President Biden, to lose their majorities in the House and Senate to realize how unpopular their border policies are with the American people. On the Virginia governor’s race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe, Cornyn says President Obama and McAuliffe are playing with fire on education because there isn’t anything that people feel stronger about than their kids’ education. Cornyn believes the left will find out that their belief they know better than we do on what is good for our children is causing parents to push back and show they will not be intimidated from being involved in their children’s education.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
echo-pilot.com

New Pa. poll: Biden's approval rating drops, more voters support masks in schools

President Joe Biden's approval rating is dropping in the battleground state that delivered his 2020 victory, according to a new Pennsylvania poll. The percentage of Pennsylvanians who believed Biden was doing an "excellent" or "good" job as president decreased from 44% in June to 41% in August to 32% in the Franklin & Marshall College Poll released Thursday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNN

A Democrat just suggested voter fraud -- and no one called him on it

(CNN) — At a rally over the weekend, former Virginia Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe did something his party has repeatedly bashed Donald Trump and Republicans for doing: He suggested a past election had been unfairly decided because of ballot shenanigans. With 2018 Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams by his side,...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Democracy#Election Fraud#Americans#Grinnell College#Republicans#Democratic
Washington Examiner

Biden’s poll numbers are even worse than they seem

President Joe Biden’s dropping poll numbers are worse than they seem. A deep dive into the data shows two overlooked problems that most news stories haven’t caught: an intensity problem and a national mood problem. An intensity problem happens when a politician’s “hard” negative ratings rise much higher than his...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Arizona Mirror

GOP legislators spoke at a QAnon convention chock full of conspiracies and hate

Four Republican members of Arizona’s state legislature attended a QAnon convention in Las Vegas over the weekend that included speakers from the fringe of the conspiracy world as well as antisemitic imagery.  One of the legislators, Rep. Leo Biasiucci of Lake Havasu City, bragged to the attendees of Patriot Double Down that he stood strong […] The post GOP legislators spoke at a QAnon convention chock full of conspiracies and hate appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
The Hill

The Hill

374K+
Followers
43K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy