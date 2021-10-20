CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffrey Epstein told Steve Bannon he was a 'firm believer' in Time's Up, the charity fighting sexual harassment, report says

By Sinéad Baker
Insider
Insider
 8 days ago

A composite image of Jeffrey Epstein (left) and Steve Bannon (right).

Davidoff Studios, Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

  • The convicted sex offender Epstein said he supported a charity fighting sexual harassment.
  • He told Steve Bannon he was a "firm believer" in Time's Up, the New York Post reported.
  • Epstein was later arrested on sex trafficking charges, and later died by suicide in his jail cell.

The convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had told the Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon that he was a "firm believer" in Time's Up, the initiative set up to combat sexual harassment, the New York Post reported .

Epstein spoke to Bannon, who once served as Trump's White House chief strategist, before his July 2019 arrest for an upcoming documentary, "The Monsters." The New York Post said it obtained a clip.

Epstein told Bannon, according to the Post: "I made my living from old thinking. But the future is for the way women think."

Bannon then responded, noting Epstein's past and calling his comment about Time's Up "a sop for all of the depravity you've done against young women," the Post reported. Bannon is a co-producer of the documentary.

Epstein registered as a sex offender in 2008, as part of a plea deal with prosecutors after multiple underage victims accused him of sexual abuse.

Epstein replied to Bannon, the report said, by saying: "No, I've always believed that women will, in fact, be able to take over."

He then said, according to the Post: "I'm a firm believer and supporter of Time's Up."

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on sex trafficking charges. He died by suicide in his jail cell a month later.

The interview was one of Epstein's last before he was arrested in 2019, according to the Post. It is not clear when exactly the interview was conducted.

Powerful women in Hollywood launched Time's Up in 2018 amid the #MeToo movement and in the wake of sexual harassment, assault, and rape allegations against the producer Harvey Weinstein.

Bannon did a series of interviews with Epstein before he was arrested in 2019. The New York Times reported that Bannon helped give him media training.

Read the original article on
Insider

