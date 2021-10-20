CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County Public Schools and Calvert Library Receive $1.5 million SEED Grant

By Calvert County Public Schools
 8 days ago
Ms. Beverly Allyn Izzi, Youth Services Coordinator of Calvert Library, and Dr. Crystal Ricks, Coordinator of Gifted & Advanced Learning.

In partnership with Dramatic Results, Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) and Calvert Library have been selected to receive over $1.5 million in funding through the Assistance for Arts Education (AAE). This funding is for the first year which runs through September 30, 2022. The grant is expected to be renewed for four subsequent years. Dr. Crystal Ricks, Coordinator of Gifted & Advanced Learning and Ms. Beverly Izzi, Youth Services Coordinator of Calvert Library worked with Dramatic Results to develop this extensive grant. The two Calvert entities, working as one ecosystem, will serve as a demonstration site for the STEAM Ecosystem Expansion Demonstration (SEED) Project.

CCPS and Calvert Library will work closely with Bowie State University’s College of Education, and a variety of community-based arts groups to train, coordinate and deliver arts-integrated STEAM programs to students in Calvert County Public Schools. Calvert Library will implement the ecosystem approach in community MakerSpaces during out-of-school time to share SEED educational and professional development resources within the community.

The short-term goal of SEED is to develop the community’s capacity to create and sustain high-quality, engaging, and equitable STEAM programs for students in Gifted and Advanced Learning. In addition, the long-term goal is to build arts-integrated educational pathways for a more creative and diverse workforce. The SEED project will engage instruction through arts integration, with special emphasis on providing year-round, well-rounded arts education for students to comply with Every Student Succeeds Act.

The U.S. Department of Education reviewed 109 applications and funded 27 new grant awards. We are excited about this partnership and the opportunity to engage our students, families, and community in the development of our future leaders!

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Over 100 school bus routes canceled for the afternoon

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is experiencing bus service interruptions today, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. As of 8:15 a.m., 157 routes did not have coverage. There are 59 buses that are not covering routes this morning. CCPS has 280 buses, and a total of 718 routes. One bus may provide service for up to four […] The post Over 100 school bus routes canceled for the afternoon appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s College Board of Maryland Meets Oct. 16

St. Mary’s College of Maryland Board of Trustees met in person and virtually on Saturday, October 16, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Board acted on several items including approving the College’s revised telework policy. The revised telework policy applies to the employees of the College, including those covered under the collective bargaining agreement with AFSCME. […] The post St. Mary’s College Board of Maryland Meets Oct. 16 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGES
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS: St. Mary’s County Redistricting Board

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the St. Mary’s County Redistricting Board will hold Public Hearings as set forth below to consider public comments on proposed boundaries of districts for the election of County Commissioners in the 2022 general election and thereafter. The proposed County Commissioner District Maps can be viewed at: http://www.stmarysmd.com/publichearings.asp.
POLITICS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Local Makerspace Fall Open House at PaxSpace

HOLLYWOOD, MD (October 21, 2021) – The members of PaxSpace, Inc. would like to invite everyone to the fall open house of Southern Maryland’s only community-based, member-run makerspace. The open house will take place on Sunday, November 14, 2021, from 1:00 to 5:00 pm. Members will be on hand all day to answer questions, highlight […] The post Local Makerspace Fall Open House at PaxSpace appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

