Presidential Election

Biden, Trump tied in potential 2024 match-up: poll

By Tal Axelrod
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
President Biden and former President Trump are tied in a potential head-to-head match-up in 2024, according to a new Grinnell College National Poll released Wednesday.

Biden and Trump each won the support of 40 percent of likely voters surveyed, and 14 percent said they would vote for “someone else.” Another 1 percent said they would not vote, and 4 percent said they were not sure.

Both candidates racked up support from their own parties, with Biden winning 87 percent of Democrats and Trump winning 80 percent of Republicans. They also won 100 percent of the voters who voted for them in 2020.

Neither person has formally announced their 2024 ambitions, but Biden has not given any signals that he plans on stopping at one term and Trump has given increasingly strong indications that he plans on making a third White House bid in 2024.

Trump has crisscrossed the map as the 2022 cycle heats up, including a stop earlier this month in the crucial caucus state of Iowa. He’s also handed out endorsements to a slate of candidates, including for candidates running against Republicans who are perceived to be critical of him.

Republicans have said they see Biden as being particularly vulnerable, despite it being three years before he’ll run for reelection.

The ongoing health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a sluggish economy and the bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan have the GOP smelling blood both in the 2022 midterm elections and in the 2024 presidential race.

Should Trump decide not to run, a number of Republicans are viewed as gearing up to make a bid for the 2024 GOP nomination, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis , former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo .

The Grinnell College National Poll, which was conducted for Grinnell College by Selzer & Company, surveyed 735 likely voters from Oct. 13 to 17 and has a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.

Comments / 93

Jordan Bstone
8d ago

We need Trump back Biden has done so much damage to this country in just 10 months i hate to see what happens in the next 3 yrs

Reply(2)
46
Jan Bell
8d ago

Biden will either be impeached, resign, or just crawl back into his basement, he has done nothing but distraction to our country. It time we fight back and take control of our country. The DumocRATS are destroying our country, destroying our economy, destroying our freedoms, destroying our rights as American citizens, destroying our constitution, the DumocRATS don’t care about the American people it’s all about power and money to them, a one world government. Socialist dictatorship control of the American people, control of every aspect of our lives, controlling our bank accounts

Reply(4)
15
Chris Biggerstaff
8d ago

whomever put this poll out is lying,,,, I know people that voted for Biden and are now saying they will never vote Democrap again after what's been going on these last several months.. and I seen people on these articles replies saying the same thing but think about why the Democraps are having the illegals flown into NY and then bussing them to other States,,

Reply
18
Reuters

Trump loses bid to keep lawsuit against Twitter in Florida

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump cannot fight his suspension from Twitter in a Florida federal court, but instead must abide by the social media company's terms of service and sue in California, following a judge's ruling. U.S. District Judge Robert Scola in Miami said in...
POTUS
The Independent

Governor’s race in bellwether state could reveal the fate of Biden’s agenda – and he knows it

President Joe Biden’s agenda faces its clearest referendum so far in the upcoming Virginia governor’s race, and he showed no confusion about that fact on Tuesday when he appeared at a prime time rally alongside Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate. While the Democratic Party’s top campaigner took time to tout the strengths of Mr McAuliffe, a longtime party loyalist and ally of the Clinton family, he spent just as much time attempting to tie Republican Glenn Youngkin to former president Donald Trump and the pro-Trump fervour that has decisively controlled the GOP for years.Most revealingly, the rally took place in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Trump's 2020 fantasy is already influencing 2022

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump's effort to deny the 2020 election results has ricocheted in Washington and around the country. CNN's Dana Bash reported an hourlong special looking at how Trump's lies about the election led to new voting laws in key states. I talked to her about what she learned from the project, which airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Gop#State#Selzer Company
The Independent

Biden ties Republican in race for Va. governor to Trump

President Joe Biden framed the Virginia governor’s race as a repudiation of his predecessor, tying the Republican candidate to former President Donald Trump as he campaigned for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in what's become a tight and increasingly bitter campaign.No Republican has won statewide office in Virginia since 2009, and Biden carried it by a comfortable 10 percentage points in 2020. Yet polls have shown McAuliffe tied with Republican former business executive Glenn Youngkin with the election a week away — and the president's own popularity is on the decline. In the final days of the race, both candidates are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Who’s running, Joe? Biden says ‘Trump’ 24 times during Va. stump for McAuliffe

President Biden on Tuesday seemed fixated on former President Donald Trump in a Virginia stump speech for Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate for governor. Biden mentioned Trump by name 24 times during a brisk, 17-minute speech in a park near the Pentagon in northern Virginia, attempting to use his predecessor’s legacy to bash Republican Glenn Youngkin, who is tied with McAuliffe in polls in a state Biden won by 10 points just a year ago.
VIRGINIA STATE
AFP

Biden rallies for struggling Democrat in key governor's race

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday threw his weight behind the struggling Democratic candidate in Virginia's closely watched election for governor, urging a crowd to defeat Republican "extremism." "You've had the courage and the wisdom to reject the extremism that has taken over the Republican Party all across America," Biden told the crowd in Arlington, a Virginia city in the Democrat-heavy suburbs of Washington, DC. "Today's Republican Party stands for nothing but just keep cutting taxes for the wealthy and the most powerful corporations." 
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Joe Biden's presidency may be transformed by a week

(CNN) — Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to fulfilling what supporters see as the historic promise of his presidency in the coming days, at a critical moment for his social policy transformation at home and his hopes of reclaiming US leadership overseas. After weeks of feuding between moderate and progressive...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Biden aims to soften Trump policy

The Biden administration will restart President Trump's "Remain in Mexico" program in mid-November — but this time, it's considering offering vaccines to asylum-seekers waiting for a chance to immigrate, Axios has learned. Why it matters: One of President Biden's big campaign promises was to end the program. He did —...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
