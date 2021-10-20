Biden, Trump tied in potential 2024 match-up: poll

President Biden and former President Trump are tied in a potential head-to-head match-up in 2024, according to a new Grinnell College National Poll released Wednesday.

Biden and Trump each won the support of 40 percent of likely voters surveyed, and 14 percent said they would vote for “someone else.” Another 1 percent said they would not vote, and 4 percent said they were not sure.

Both candidates racked up support from their own parties, with Biden winning 87 percent of Democrats and Trump winning 80 percent of Republicans. They also won 100 percent of the voters who voted for them in 2020.

Neither person has formally announced their 2024 ambitions, but Biden has not given any signals that he plans on stopping at one term and Trump has given increasingly strong indications that he plans on making a third White House bid in 2024.

Trump has crisscrossed the map as the 2022 cycle heats up, including a stop earlier this month in the crucial caucus state of Iowa. He’s also handed out endorsements to a slate of candidates, including for candidates running against Republicans who are perceived to be critical of him.

Republicans have said they see Biden as being particularly vulnerable, despite it being three years before he’ll run for reelection.

The ongoing health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a sluggish economy and the bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan have the GOP smelling blood both in the 2022 midterm elections and in the 2024 presidential race.

Should Trump decide not to run, a number of Republicans are viewed as gearing up to make a bid for the 2024 GOP nomination, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis , former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo .

The Grinnell College National Poll, which was conducted for Grinnell College by Selzer & Company, surveyed 735 likely voters from Oct. 13 to 17 and has a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.