US internet giant Google has joined the DIY chip gang with its latest smartphone launch in the shape of the Tensor SoC. Thanks to the Arm business model, which licenses chip designs to third parties, and advanced foundries such as TSMC, a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to making your own chip is already taken care of. Apple has had its own chip for years, as has Samsung, with new device-makers joining the fun all the time, so the only surprise is that it took Google this long.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO