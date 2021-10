The NFL trade deadline may not create quite the perennial upheaval that the NBA trade deadline does, but it’s still a fun midseason benchmark for the league. Which failed free agent acquisitions could help a competitor, like Yannick Ngakoue did for the Ravens last year? Which heavy contract could get dumped onto another roster, as was the case with Kwon Alexander going from the 49ers to the Saints in 2020? Which disgruntled star will force his way into a better situation, as Jalen Ramsey and Amari Cooper have done in recent seasons?

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO