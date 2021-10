The launch week for New World was all over the place and forced many players to grapple with queue times. To help combat these problems, Amazon Games created additional servers, sharing that they would work on a server transfer feature so players could sync up with their friends to find their forever server together, rather than be scattered to the winds. The team has announced those server transfers will be arriving next week, pushing it back from this week to ensure the servers don’t go down over the weekend.

