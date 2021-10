Activision Blizzard has revealed that more than 20 employees have ‘exited’ the company since sexual harassment allegations were first brought into the light back in July. In addition, more than 20 others who are still employed at the company have faced “other types of disciplinary action” amid lawsuits. The new information was revealed by Activision Blizzard’s chief compliance officer and vice president for corporate affairs, Fran Townsend in an interview with Financial Times (paywall). Townend followed by sending an email to all Activision Blizzard employees which was also shared on the company’s website.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO