Public Health

WHO: Europe the only region with rise in COVID-19 last week

harrisondaily.com
 9 days ago

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization said there was a 7% rise in new coronavirus cases across Europe last week, the only region in the...

harrisondaily.com

kfgo.com

Indoor life as winter sets in is driving COVID rise in Europe – WHO

GENEVA (Reuters) – More social mixing indoors after the lifting of restrictions just as winter sets in is driving a rise in COVID-19 infections in many countries across Europe, the World Health Organization’s emergency director Mike Ryan said on Thursday. “Most of those restrictions are now not in place anymore...
