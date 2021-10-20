CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Across Africa, major churches strongly oppose LGBTQ rights

By KWASI GYAMFI ASIEDU, CHINEDU ASADU, RODNEY MUHUMUZA, MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
 9 days ago

In Ghana, home to a diverse array of religions, leaders of major churches have united in denouncing homosexuality as a “perversion” and endorsing legislation that would, if...

Geauga County Maple Leaf

Transgender Rights Rally Draws Supporters to Bainbridge Church

Transgender youth, especially girls, are under threat of losing the sports they love if a proposed bill in the Ohio House and Senate passes. Transgender youth, especially girls, are under threat of losing the sports they love if a proposed bill in the Ohio House and Senate passes. So, although the skies threatened rain Sunday afternoon, more than 100 people gathered in the parking lot of a Bainbridge Township church to rally for the rights of transgender youth in Ohio. “(Our church) is all about being open and affirming with a special focus on the LGBTQ+ community. We are a Christian community that supports them,” said Brian Saxe, the pastor for Bainbridge Community United Church of Christ and the initiator of the rally Oct....
RELIGION
harrisondaily.com

Prayer for kidnappers deeply rooted in mission group's faith

When Amish gather for worship each week, they regularly sing the solemn, German-dialect hymns that their spiritual forebears composed nearly five centuries ago in a condition akin to that of 17 …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
RELIGION
TheConversationAU

Spirit of resistance: why Destiny Church and other New Zealand Pentecostalists oppose lockdowns and vaccination

Was anyone surprised when New Zealand’s self-made Apostle Brian Tamaki courted controversy and arrest by participating in two anti-lockdown protests in Auckland recently? Or that during one of these events he declared he would rather live in “dangerous freedom than peaceful slavery” and likened the director-general of health to Hitler? This was, after all, the same Brian Tamaki whose Destiny Church followers wanted to reclaim Christchurch “for Jesus” in the immediate aftermath of the 2019 terrorist attacks. And who blamed the Christchurch earthquakes on “gays, sinners and murderers”. Those familiar with the branch of modern Christianity known as Pentecostalism would not...
WORLD
eaglenationonline.com

Students petition for right to display LGBTQ+ flag on school grounds

An anti-LGBTQ+ speech given at an Aug. 23 school board meeting represents one reason Rock Hill High School student Kelsey Reid started a Change.org petition to “allow the Prosper ISD School District to freely display the LGBTQ+ flag,” as well as address discrimination against LGBTQ+ students in the district. Students passed out pride flags before school Monday, Oct. 18, to show support for the LGBTQ+ community, but administration members informed the students they were not allowed to pass them out, due to the students not having gone through the pre-approval process for distributing materials.
PROSPER, TX
primenewsghana.com

Archbishop of Canterbury urges Anglican Church of Ghana to support LGBTQ+ community

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby has stressed the need for the Anglican Church of Ghana to fully support the LGBTQ+ community. According to the Archbishop of Canterbury, “the majority of Anglicans within the global Anglican Communion are committed to upholding both the traditional teaching on marriage as laid out in the 1998 Lambeth Conference Resolution I:10, and the rights of every person, regardless of sexual orientation, before the law.”
RELIGION
lincolnnewsnow.com

Militia leader on when they would rise up

CNN's Lisa Ling spent the weekend with the Southern Arizona Militia, a right-leaning group focused on securing the southern border. "This is Life" airs Sunday at 10pm ET/PT.
POLITICS
The Independent

A Black influencer went undercover with White Lives Matter - this is what she learned

A TikTok star is waging a private war on “White Lives Matter” Facebook groups, and she appears to be winning.Denise Bradley, who goes by “Aunt Karen” on TikTok, says she’s infiltrated two such groups and then sabotaged them from the inside. Her tactics include inviting huge numbers of her followers to join the groups, flooding them with messages about “unity” and “positivity,” and creating multiple profiles for herself so the groups have trouble banishing her.But her most effective stratagem, the 32-year-old activist says, is exposing the groups’ discussions to the outside world. In a TikTok video that went viral, Ms...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fox News South Texas

U.S. Ambassador Shares Important Message To Migrants

Among the conversations Fox News had with Ambassador Ken Salazar, was an exclusive message to migrants. The Ambassador visited Del Rio and Acuña Coahuila. Both border communities recently had a caravan of migrants under the international bridge. There have been reports indicated there is another caravan leaving Mexico. “We are...
IMMIGRATION
dallassun.com

UN-backed report reveals rising climate change risk across Africa

Climate change contributed to mounting food insecurity, poverty and displacement in Africa last year, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and partners said, in a report published on Tuesday. The State of the Climate in Africa 2020 report highlights the continent's disproportionate vulnerability but also reveals how investing in climate adaptation,...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

Agri-tech digital tools boost crops for farmers across Africa

New technology in African agriculture can make smallholders' jobs much easier. Apps that connect you with tractor owners, weather alerts and sellers have taken agriculture by storm. Smallholder farmers contribute to more than one third of the world's food, so innovation is extremely important. Access issues remain, particularly for women.
AGRICULTURE
harrisondaily.com

EXCERPT: 'Bye, dear': Sexism during Brazil impeachment

The following excerpt is from the chapter, “Bye, dear” in the book written by Associated Press journalists Peter Prengaman and Mauricio Savarese. The book, published by AP Books, takes an …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
SOCIETY
aithority.com

Digital Realty Expands Coverage And Capacity Of PlatformDIGITAL Across Africa

Digital Realty, the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions and Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund announced the formation of a joint venture to acquire Medallion Data Centres, Nigeria’s leading colocation and interconnection provider. Medallion operates two data centers, one in Lagos, the most populous...
ECONOMY
harrisondaily.com

Report: Dutch govt missing climate targets, must act faster

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government must urgently take more action to rein in emissions of greenhouse gases, an independent advisory body said Thursday, warning that climate targets …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

This is how much investment is needed to mitigate climate change across Africa

Africa has contributed to emissions and climate change the least globally and receives the least financial support towards adaptation. Quantity and neglect of some sectors are just a couple of ways in which finance for adaptation to climate change in Africa falls short. In 2009, the world’s wealthier nations pledged...
ENVIRONMENT

