New ‘Induced Demand’ Calculator Shows Exactly How Much Driving Your City’s Highway Expansion Will Encourage

A motion from Metro boardmembers Janice Hahn and Fernando Dutra seeks to re-start Metro’s effort to get a 710 Freeway Clean Truck Program (CTP) underway. For half a decade, Metro’s proposed $200 million Clean Truck Program (CTP) was a sort of band-aid attached to the agency’s $6 billion plan to widen the lower 710 Freeway. Part of the bargain had been that 710 corridor communities would have to suffer from demolitions and more car and truck traffic, but the mega-project would be good for air quality because Metro was going to include a not-well-defined CTP. Metro tried to assert that a CTP was a sort of ‘get out of jail free’ card that allowed the widening to be exempt from federal clean air law requirements. The Environmental Protection Agency rebuked Metro’s claims noting that even if Metro had actually committed to (it hasn’t yet) an effective (it isn’t yet) CTP, then the 710 widening still violated clean air laws. The EPA, Caltrans, and Metro pulled the plug on those 710 plans, sending Metro’s Highway Program back to the drawing board to re-envision the project as a equity-centered multi-modal one.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO