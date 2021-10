While the anti-vaccine movement presents an obvious, inexcusable physical threat to many of us, an emotional harm can just as easily originate. It is one thing for our extended family’s conspiracy-provoking Facebook posts to cause an eye-roll or to find out that one roommate’s unvaccinated parent used your apartment bathroom during Parents' Weekend. It is another thing entirely for a family or friend group’s shared standards of safety and accountability to be shattered. This can lead to a fractured and antagonistic relationship in a group, often resulting in emotional harm to some degree. It feels as if many of us have someone important to us who is anti-vax or vaccine-hesitant.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO