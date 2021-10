Spoilers ahead for the sixth episode of New Amsterdam Season 4, called “Laughter and Hope and a Sock in the Eye.”. Max and Helen are running out of time before they’re supposed to make the move to London, and New Amsterdam still has a whole lot of loose ends to tie up both regarding their relationship and the state of the hospital. Dr. Fuentes' absence from the hospital in “Laughter and Hope and a Sock in the Eye” meant that Max could have a “day of yes” of enacting positive changes at New Amsterdam, but there were less positive developments on the Sharpwin front… at first. The episode dealt some obstacles for Max and Helen, but those problems actually good for Season 4 by adding touches of realism to what is an otherwise purely romantic plot. The course of true love never runs smooth, right?

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO