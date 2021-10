County Judge Hal Richards issued the following statement to the public at the Commissioners’ Court meeting on Tuesday, October 26, 2021:. “On New Year’s Day, I began to think about my plans for the future and whether or not to commit to another 4 years in elected office. At the end of my term next year, I will have been honored to serve for 15 years in elected office. Over these months since January, I have come to the decision to leave office at the end of my term, and I look forward to the freedom to pursue my personal interests.

KAUFMAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO